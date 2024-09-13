Saket Raut: Crafting Cinematic Excellence Through Lighting And Visual Innovation

The decision to move to the United States, however, presented new challenges. Saket reflected on his transition, acknowledging the cultural shift. “Adapting to a new work culture was difficult at first, but it opened doors for growth—both personally and professionally,” he said. This move allowed Saket to expand his network and skills, eventually enrolling at the prestigious New York Film Academy (NYFA). Under the mentorship of renowned cinematographers like Anthony Richmond and Jacek Laskus, Saket honed his craft in lighting, framing, and composition, laying the groundwork for his next phase as a director of photography (DP) and gaffer.