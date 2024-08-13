Hub4Business

Safeguarding Silver: Husband-Wife Team Creates Hygienic Solution For Edible Silver Leaf

Surabhi and Shubh took an experimental step, drawing on their business experience and technical expertise. They founded Shree Jagannathji Sterling Products Pvt. Ltd. and its flagship brand, Silver Star, with a clear mission: to change the industry by creating 99.99% pure, high-quality edible silver leaf produced under rigid hygiene standards.

Team Silver Star
Safeguarding Silver: Husband-Wife Team Creates Hygienic Solution For Edible Silver Leaf
info_icon

In 2009, the Indian market for edible silver leaf, or "chandi ka varakh," was a murky affair. Concerns about unhygienic production practices were swirling, with prominent figures like Maneka Gandhi calling for a complete ban. This is where Surabhi and Shubh Chouksey, a husband-and-wife engineering duo, saw an opportunity.

Surabhi and Shubh took an experimental step, drawing on their business experience and technical expertise. They founded Shree Jagannathji Sterling Products Pvt. Ltd. and its flagship brand, Silver Star, with a clear mission: to change the industry by creating 99.99% pure, high-quality edible silver leaf produced under rigid hygiene standards. Leveraging its 4 patents and 2 patents pending, the company has integrated innovative technology into the traditional manufacturing process of varakh.

The initial years were challenging for the ambitious entrepreneurs duo. Breaking into a well-established market with a product facing potential bans wasn't easy. Silver Star faced increased production prices compared to competitors who used unclean procedures to cut corners. These well-known sweets manufacturers were pleased to purchase silver foils from questionable suppliers in order to maintain their unbeatable costs. However, Surabhi and Shubh wouldn't sacrifice quality in order to save money. It was a risk, but they were determined to win with their continued commitment to greatness.

The founders of Silver Star, Shubh and Surabhi Chouksey, are no strangers to hardship. Observing the unregulated silver foil manufacturers, they persisted in demanding fair limitations from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Their determination paid off, as stronger industry regulations were implemented to ensure all Indian consumers could obtain safe, vegetarian silver foil. Silver Star achieved a moral triumph in this, but their road continued.

In 2022, they partnered with Haldiram’s, India's leading sweet manufacturer, to create a game-changer – the country's first-ever fully automated edible silver leaf foil application machine. This breakthrough strengthened Silver Star's status as the country's top silver and gold foil manufacturer in terms of quality and customer satisfaction.

Silver Star's success story is evidence of its constant commitment to quality. It changed the industry by being the first to produce pure edible silver and patent its self-made equipment. It is currently the clear market leader in manufacturing edible silver leaves worldwide. But Silver Star's journey isn't over. It intends to launch even more products that address the needs of its devoted clientele.

Surabhi and Shubh's story demonstrates the power of collaboration, in which shared passion and expertise drive innovation and growth. Their dedication to quality and a focus on client happiness have driven Silver Star to the forefront of the industry, ensuring a future as bright and beautiful as the edible silver leaf they manufacture.

For more information, please visit:
http://www.Luxedoro.com

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Eyes Competitive Return To White-Ball Cricket Post Retirement
  2. Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament: Shreyas Iyer To Play Solitary Game For Mumbai
  3. BGT: Ponting Predicts 3-1 Series Win To Pat Cummins' AUS Against Rohit Sharma's IND
  4. Rohit Sharma Was A Fantastic Leader, Privileged To Work With Him, Says Rahul Dravid
  5. West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match
Football News
  1. EPL Transfers: Aaron Wan-Bissaka Completes West Ham United Switch From Manchester United
  2. MLS Transfers: Dean Smith Wanted Jamie Vardy Reunion At Charlotte FC
  3. West Ham United: Max Kilman Eyeing England Recognition Following Hammers Switch
  4. English Premier League 2024/25: Manchester City Still Favourites For The PL Title, Claims Kyle Walker
  5. Real Madrid Vs Atalanta, UEFA Super Cup 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Kylian Mbappe In Action On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Alexei Popyrin's First Canadian Open Title 'Means The World' After Sacrifices
  2. Jessica Pegula Celebrates 'Special' Win In Front Of Family At Canadian Open
  3. Jessica Pegula Fends Off Amanda Anisimova To Defend Canadian Open Crown
  4. Canadian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Downs Andrey Rublev To Clinch ATP 1000 Title - Data Debrief
  5. National Bank Open: Jessica Pegula Beats Amanda Anisimova To Claim Second Straight Title
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Academy Championship: Odisha Naval Tata Clinches Women's Title
  2. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  3. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  4. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  5. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi GST Heist Uncovered: Tax Officer, 3 Lawyers Among Accused Arrested In Rs 54 Crore Fraud
  2. Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Kejriwal, Kavitha Till September 2 In Excise Policy Case
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  4. Lanka Dahan And From Earth To Earth In Mithila Painting: Bihar Museum Exhibition | Vaidehi Sita
  5. Mumbai: Man Dies As Minor Boy Brutally Attacks Him With Sword; Case Filed Against 5
Entertainment News
  1. 'KBC 16': Here's The 'Mahabharat' Question That Made The First Contestant Lose Rs 25 Lakh On Amitabh Bachchan Show
  2. 'Angry Young Men' Trailer: Discover The Story Of 'Bold, Daring, And Revolutionary' Salim-Javed
  3. 'Thangalaan' And 'Kanguva' Release In Trouble: Madras HC Orders Studio Green To Pay Rs 1 Crore For Each Film; Here's Why
  4. 'Kottukkali' Trailer Review: Anna Ben Is Possessed By A Spirit In This Soori Starrer
  5. Netizens React With Joy As AbRam Khan Lends His Voice To 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Hindi Version
US News
  1. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  2. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  3. 'More Oceanfront Property...': See What Trump Said About Climate Change During His Chat with Musk
  4. Why Gen X And Millennials Are More Prone To Cancer Than Ever Before
  5. US Elections: Iran Allegedly Hacks Trump Campaign; FBI Investigates Matter
World News
  1. Israel-Hamas War: Iran Rejects European Leaders' Call To Refrain From Retaliatory Attacks
  2. Elon Musk’s SpaceX Accused Of Polluting Texas Waters. What This Means For Future Space Missions
  3. US Elections 2024: Polls Show Strong Lead For Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump In Race To The White House
  4. Bangladesh Violence: Murder Case Filed Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. Bangladesh After Hasina: Political Shifts, Yunus’ Leadership, And The Surge In Attacks On Minorities
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 MTV VMAs: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Camila Cabello Set To Deliver Electrifying Performances
  2. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case LIVE: Cal HC Orders To Transfer Case To CBI; Autopsy Reveals Victim Was 'Tortured'
  3. How Much Does Mbappe Earn? Real Madrid Star's Salary Compared To Rohit, Kohli's IPL Contracts
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 13, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Kriti Sanon Reveals What She Wants In A Partner Amid Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia
  6. Uber Driver Kicks Out Passengers Over Comments About Delhi, Calls Them Pakistani; Video Goes Viral
  7. Weather News | Aug 13 Highlights: 3 Women, Including Tourist, Swept Away In Uttarakhand Rivers; Rain Likely In Delhi
  8. 'Khel Khel Mein': Akshay Kumar Reveals Why He Is Not Scared Of Wife Twinkle Khanna Going Through His Phone