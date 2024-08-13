Safeguarding Silver: Husband-Wife Team Creates Hygienic Solution For Edible Silver Leaf

In 2009, the Indian market for edible silver leaf, or "chandi ka varakh," was a murky affair. Concerns about unhygienic production practices were swirling, with prominent figures like Maneka Gandhi calling for a complete ban. This is where Surabhi and Shubh Chouksey, a husband-and-wife engineering duo, saw an opportunity.
Surabhi and Shubh took an experimental step, drawing on their business experience and technical expertise. They founded Shree Jagannathji Sterling Products Pvt. Ltd. and its flagship brand, Silver Star, with a clear mission: to change the industry by creating 99.99% pure, high-quality edible silver leaf produced under rigid hygiene standards. Leveraging its 4 patents and 2 patents pending, the company has integrated innovative technology into the traditional manufacturing process of varakh.
The initial years were challenging for the ambitious entrepreneurs duo. Breaking into a well-established market with a product facing potential bans wasn't easy. Silver Star faced increased production prices compared to competitors who used unclean procedures to cut corners. These well-known sweets manufacturers were pleased to purchase silver foils from questionable suppliers in order to maintain their unbeatable costs. However, Surabhi and Shubh wouldn't sacrifice quality in order to save money. It was a risk, but they were determined to win with their continued commitment to greatness.
The founders of Silver Star, Shubh and Surabhi Chouksey, are no strangers to hardship. Observing the unregulated silver foil manufacturers, they persisted in demanding fair limitations from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). Their determination paid off, as stronger industry regulations were implemented to ensure all Indian consumers could obtain safe, vegetarian silver foil. Silver Star achieved a moral triumph in this, but their road continued.
In 2022, they partnered with Haldiram’s, India's leading sweet manufacturer, to create a game-changer – the country's first-ever fully automated edible silver leaf foil application machine. This breakthrough strengthened Silver Star's status as the country's top silver and gold foil manufacturer in terms of quality and customer satisfaction.
Silver Star's success story is evidence of its constant commitment to quality. It changed the industry by being the first to produce pure edible silver and patent its self-made equipment. It is currently the clear market leader in manufacturing edible silver leaves worldwide. But Silver Star's journey isn't over. It intends to launch even more products that address the needs of its devoted clientele.
Surabhi and Shubh's story demonstrates the power of collaboration, in which shared passion and expertise drive innovation and growth. Their dedication to quality and a focus on client happiness have driven Silver Star to the forefront of the industry, ensuring a future as bright and beautiful as the edible silver leaf they manufacture.