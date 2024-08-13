Safeguarding Silver: Husband-Wife Team Creates Hygienic Solution For Edible Silver Leaf

The initial years were challenging for the ambitious entrepreneurs duo. Breaking into a well-established market with a product facing potential bans wasn't easy. Silver Star faced increased production prices compared to competitors who used unclean procedures to cut corners. These well-known sweets manufacturers were pleased to purchase silver foils from questionable suppliers in order to maintain their unbeatable costs. However, Surabhi and Shubh wouldn't sacrifice quality in order to save money. It was a risk, but they were determined to win with their continued commitment to greatness.