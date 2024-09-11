Roopak Ingole's Take On The Role Of Embedded Software In Smart Automotive Systems

Roopak Ingole, a recognized authority in the field of automotive embedded systems, has been at the forefront of this technological revolution. His journey began as an Apprentice Engineer at KPIT Cummins Infosystems Ltd. in 2002, and through dedication and expertise, he has risen to the position of Director of Advanced Electronic Systems and Strategy by 2023. Ingole's career trajectory is marked by his contributions to both the telecommunications and automotive sectors, where he has developed and implemented critical embedded software solutions. His academic background, with a Master of Business Administration from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business and a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Amravati University, underpins his profound understanding of both the technical and strategic aspects of the field.