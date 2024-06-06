Hub4Business

Rollblock (RBLK) Aiming For 30x Gains As Solana (SOL) And Polygon (MATIC) Holders Join In
With the upcoming bull market rally, investors are strategizing while investing in top crypto coins with a high possibility of yielding massive returns in the coming weeks. Rollblock is one of the new cryptocurrencies that has seen a massive influx of investors. The success of Rollblock in presale has impressed many token holders, who see this game token as the best crypto investment to embark upon. With the over 30x forecast, Solana and Polygon holders have joined the presale to benefit from the future rally.

Rollblock Price Projected for 30x Rallies in Q3

The speculations of Rollblock hitting exchanges in Q3 have drawn the attention of top crypto experts who are projecting over 30x rallies in the coming weeks. As such, Rollblock is now on the experts list of top 5 cryptocurrencies set to explode soon. Meanwhile, Rollblock is in its 3rd stage of presale with the token selling for just $0.014. Early buyers have already seen 40% gains which could reach 500% through the remaining 9 stages of presale.

Notably, Rollblock has sold millions of tokens, with the team raising over $670,000 in the presale. Top analysts believe the team will raise over $2M before the month's end. Meanwhile, Rollblock is a new GambleFi protocol that will bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized games while offering users the best of both worlds. The ecosystem is fully functional and operational.

Rollblock prioritizes user experience and security. At Rollblock, scalability is important as the platform was designed to accommodate a large audience without downtime errors. Also, all transactions are permanent and immutable, ensuring bets can't be altered when placed. Notably, there is no need for KYC when signing up to the Rollblock casino. You can sign up by email and explore over 150 classic games.

The aim of Rollblock is to revolutionize the $450B gambling industry with its novel ideas. With a unique profiting sharing model, by holding RBLK you are no longer betting against the house, but you become part of it. The team will use part of the revenue to buy back tokens from the open market. Next, they will use half of the tokens for staking rewards and the other half are burned to stabilize the RBLK price, while making the asset highly deflationary. With this method, the RBLK price is set to boom soon, making it one of the best crypto coins to invest in now.

Solana Price Projected To Hit $202 in June

Solana (SOL) based cryptos have seen massive interest in recent weeks as the blockchain keeps growing. While the Solana price hit an ATH of $260 in November 2021, experts predict it could retest the mark before the end of Q2. Based on CoinMarketCap stats, Solana's price gained 686% in the past year and 20% in the past month.

Meanwhile, the increasing Solana trading volume could push the market cap to $70 billion before the end of the month. Solana is trading above the 50-day and 200-day SMA, with the token having set support above the $160 mark. Analysts believe a retest of the $200 mark is likely in June. Based on the Solana price prediction by Tiko on X, the coin's price can hit $202 soon, putting it on experts' list of best crypto coins to invest in June.

Polygon Price Analysis — MATIC Tipped To Hit $10

Polygon (MATIC) is one of the top crypto coins that is tipped for a massive rally in June. Although Polygon has struggled to maintain the $0.70 support zone, crypto experts believe that the recent Ethereum ETF will trigger massive rallies for the token. Meanwhile, the key market indicators such as the Polygon market cap and trading volume are in the uptrend.

However, the Polygon technical analysis is showing signs of a bearish trend with the fear and greed index showing neutral. Even with that, World of Charts, a popular crypto analyst noticed a forming symmetrical triangle in the weekly price chart. If it leads to a bullish wave, the analysts believe Polygon’s price can hit $8 - $10 soon. While holders wait, some are diversifying to Rollblock presale which is set for listing soon.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

