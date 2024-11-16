Robust Operational Growth, Strong Legacy Book Recoveries, One Time Provisioning And Affordable Housing Subsidiary Sets Sammaan Capital On Path

Sammaan Capital Limited (SCL), previously known as Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited, has reported a strong operating profit of Rs 828 crores for quarter ended September 2024 up 22% from Rs 679 crores in the previous year (H1 operating profit Rs 1525 crores as against Rs 1015 crores in the previous year, an increase of over 50%). The company did a consolidated one time provision of Rs 4,513 crores for quarter ended September 2024 resulting in a loss of Rs 2,760 crores.