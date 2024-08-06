Hub4Business

Restoring Trust: Law Enforcement Joins Forces For Crypto Recovery

Under the leadership of Anmol Jain, Head of Investigations, the team initiated a thorough probe utilizing their proprietary tool, AMLBot Pro, to track the movement of funds in real-time.

Law Enforcement Joins Forces For Crypto Recovery
Law Enforcement Joins Forces For Crypto Recovery
info_icon

In a collaborative effort between AMLBot's investigation team and the Whitefield Cyber Cell, a significant victory against online crypto fraud has been achieved, restoring confidence in victimized individuals and showcasing the efficacy of public-private partnerships in combating digital scams.

A successful businessman from Bangalore found himself ensnared in an elaborate investment scam orchestrated through LinkedIn. Promised a lucrative $1,000,000 investment opportunity in cryptocurrency, the victim, trusting the facade, fell prey to the scammer's cunning tactics, resulting in a loss of $100,000, (45 ETH at that time).

The scammer, adept at exploiting trust and technology, obtained the victim's Trust wallet seed phrase during a Zoom call, subsequently draining the funds.

Upon realizing the extent of the scam, the victim sought assistance from AMLBot's investigation team and promptly filed a complaint with the Whitefield Cyber Cell. Under the leadership of Anmol Jain, Head of Investigations, the team initiated a thorough probe utilizing their proprietary tool, AMLBot Pro, to track the movement of funds in real-time.

Despite the scammer's attempts to obfuscate the trail through multiple wallets and Defi bridges, AMLBot's proactive monitoring and collaboration with exchanges ensured the blocking and recovery of a significant portion of the victim's funds.

Noteworthy cooperation from platforms such as SimpleSwap and ChangeNow facilitated the swift return of funds, while efforts with Changelly and Chainup are ongoing to secure the remaining amount. As Using this strategy a significant portion of the victim’s funds was blocked at various crypto exchanges. AMLBot interfaced between Whitefield Cyber Cell and the exchanges to initiate recovery and till date 60,000$ have already been returned to the victim while another 10,000 $ are in the process of being returned.

Most platforms cooperated in blocking and returning the funds to the victim, with notable mentions to SimpleSwap and ChangeNow for promptly returning the funds, while ongoing efforts with Changelly persist. The team is also pursuing the remaining amount through a Hong Kong based service called Chainup whose wallet was used to launder the remaining funds.

The AMLBot team offered their expertise and conducted training sessions with the Whitefield Cyber Cell. This collaborative effort underscores the importance of proactive measures in combating online fraud and enhancing crypto security.

Reflecting on his ordeal, the victim expressed gratitude towards AMLBot and the Whitefield Cyber Cell, emphasizing the prompt action that not only recovered the majority of his funds but also restored his faith in the legal process. "When I realized the magnitude of the scam, I felt utterly hopeless. But the prompt action taken by AMLBot and the Whitefield Cyber Cell not only recovered the majority of my funds but also somewhat restored my faith in the legal process," the victim remarked.

Anmol Jain, in his remarks, extended gratitude to the Bangalore police, particularly the Whitefield Cyber Cell, highlighting their crucial support and understanding of the situation. He emphasized the importance of law enforcement professionals supporting victims, asserting that such actions can lead to a significant increase in reported cases and subsequent countermeasures against bad actors. "Public-private partnerships play a crucial role in the success of investigations and recovery efforts," Jain concluded.

This collaborative effort underscores the significance of proactive measures in combating online fraud and enhancing crypto security, marking a notable milestone in the ongoing battle against digital scams.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  3. Former India Cricketer Vinod Kambli Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  4. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Former Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza's House In Narail Set On Fire
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics, Football Wrap: France Beat Egypt 3-1 To Face Spain In Final Gold Medal Match
  2. Football Transfers: Oriol Romeu Returns To Girona From Barcelona On Season-Long Loan
  3. Fermin Lopez Praises Spain's Comeback Grit As They Reach Paris Olympics 2024 Final
  4. Karim Adeyemi Rejects Exit Rumors, Commits To Borussia Dortmund
  5. Vivianne Miedema 'Followed Her Gut' When Choosing Man City
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kerala: Padma Shri Awardee Arrested For Financial Fraud In Thrissur
  2. Four Vintage Cars Gutted In Fire At Tent Godowns In South Delhi
  3. 'Sheikh Hasina Requested...': EAM Jaishankar Addresses Parliament On Bangladesh Unrest
  4. Day In Pics: August 06, 2024
  5. 2 Names, 10 Numbers: CBI Arrests 'Dead' Hyderabad Man In Fraud Case After 20-Year-Long Hunt
Entertainment News
  1. Director David Lynch Diagnosed With Emphysema Due To 'Many Years Of Smoking', Fans Offer Support
  2. 'House Of The Dragon' To Conclude With Season 4, Makers Confirm Season 3 To Go On Floors In 2025
  3. Is 'Haseen Dillruba 3' On The Cards? Here's What Taapsee Pannu Has To Say
  4. 'Dream Scenario's Kristoffer Borgli To Cast Zendaya And Robert Pattinson In His Next Romance? Here's What We Know
  5. Shraddha Kapoor Shares First Post Amidst Breakup Rumours With Rahul Mody, Flaunts Her 'Stree 2' Look
US News
  1. US Judge Rules Google Violated Laws To Maintain Search Monopoly
  2. Kamala Harris Is Now Democratic Presidential Nominee, Will Face Off Against Donald Trump This Fall
  3. Viral TikTok Video Exposes Racism At Virginia City's Firehouse Saloon, Sparks Investigation | Controversy Explained
  4. Top 10 Countries With The Highest Indian Population In 2024 | Ranked
  5. Your Plastic Bottle Might Be Raising Your Blood Pressure. Here's What You Can Do
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: President Orders Release Of Ex-PM Khaleda Zia Hours After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Lands Near Delhi
  2. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit; Interim Govt Formation Today
  3. New Zealand Helicopter Pilot Shot Dead In Indonesia's Papua Region
  4. Bangladesh In Turmoil: Scenes From The Deadly Protests That Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina
  5. 45 Minutes And A Dramatic Exit: Sheikh Hasina's Last Moments As Bangladesh Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM, Set To Be Released From Jail After Sheikh Hasina's Exit | All About Her
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Braces For 'Imminent' Iran Attack; Rockets Hit US' Army Base In Iraq
  4. Zayed Khan Breaks His Silence About His Father Sanjay Khan's Alleged Affair With Zeenat Aman
  5. Key Role Likely For Muhammad Yunus In New Bangladesh Interim Govt | All About The Nobel Laureate
  6. NCERT Says Allegations Of Textbooks Not Carrying Preamble 'Don't Have Sound Basis'
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Kishore Jena, Neeraj Chopra In Men's Javelin Throw Qualification; Vinesh Phogat Beats Yui Susaki
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Over 100 Dead Since Hasina's Exit; Interim Govt Formation Today