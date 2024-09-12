Redefining Foreclosure Recovery: With A Data-Driven Model

Foreclosure is never an easy path for either lender or borrower, but it is sometimes a necessary one. At Chase, this difficult process had long been left to subservicers, who navigated a maze of decisions—whether to push forward with a short sale, take a property to auction, or convert it into a real estate-owned (REO) asset. For years, this complex journey operated on instinct and outdated frameworks, which often resulted in less-than-optimal outcomes. Enter Harshita, a leader with a keen eye for strategy and a deep understanding of data-driven decision-making.