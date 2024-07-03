Realty Assistant: A Great Place To Work Shatters Industry Benchmarks Again

Realty Assistant Pvt. Ltd., a Great Place to Work certified consultancy, shatters industry benchmarks again, and this time, it's unreal.
Real estate is synonymous with making it big.
But just how big?
Realty Assistant Pvt. Ltd. has set the benchmark. The Great Place to Work (GPTW) certified consultancy blew the world away when it showered its top performers with brands like Audi, BMW, and Yamaha at the annual Rewards & Recognition 2024.
This scale is unprecedented, recognising the company as an industry powerhouse and a work culture marvel.
Taking the Industry by Storm
Realty Assistant drives a growth mindset unique to the real estate world. The Annual Rewards & Recognition awards reflected that as a testament to the company's ambitious vision for its employees.
"Be Stupidly Positive & Get the Best of the World…"
"At Realty Assistant, we are stupidly positive. We don't believe in the rabbit-turtle race but in achieving the inevitable," says Ankit Aditya Pradhan, CEO of Realty Assistant. "Our goal isn't just to grow but to grow as a team. It's because we are the best at what we do, that we reward our go-getters with the best of the world."
This inclusive growth drove its annual rewards and recognition events in Pune, Lucknow, and Noida, showcasing its transformative impact, PAN India.
"The Last Company I'm Ever Working For…"
The company is a benchmark for employee gratification. The way it fashions inclusive growth is exemplary.
"I am incredibly proud today. Coming from non-sales, I never imagined something big would come my way. I am sure this is the last company I will ever work for because Realty Assistant is the only real estate company that incentivises its entire workforce ecosystem," said Piyush Kumar, Assistant Vice President (Accounts & Finance), one of the Audi Q3 winners.
"Never Knew I Was a Part of Something This Big…"
The annual Rewards & Recognition 2024 will be a walk down memory lane, not just for employees but also for their families.
"I never imagined being part of something this grand. This is the best surprise I have ever received, and it's very special to me that my family was around," added Rakesh Petwal, Vice President (Commercial and Post Sales), who bagged an Audi A4.
"If We Are Not a Great Place to Work, I Don't Know Who Is…"
"I have worked in real estate for over a decade," said Alok Gautam, Vice President, Sales, who received an Audi A4. "I see a prosperous future with Realty Assistant, not just because my efforts are valued, but because of the culture they foster that empowers individuals. If we are not a Great Place to Work, I don't know who is."
"It Takes Years To Achieve What I Did In Just 4 Years…"
"I have been with Realty Assistant since 2020, and the journey couldn't be any more amazing. I received an Audi Q3 today, and that's beyond my wildest dreams. It takes years for people to achieve something this big; it took me just 4 years," said Parivartan Kumar, Vice President (Admin, Noida).
As the company excels, its commitment to excellence, innovation, and employee satisfaction remains constant.
"My Instinct Says It's Just the Beginning…"
"With Realty Assistant, I have touched new milestones in my career. However, nothing comes closer to this. I have a strong instinct that this is just the beginning, and there's even bigger and better surprises ahead," exclaimed Himanshu Srivastava, Assistant Vice President (Noida, Sales), another Audi A4 winner this year.
Realty Assistant also hosts monthly and quarterly rewards events to keep employee morale high. Top performers often receive iPads, MacBooks, iPhones, and even trips, showing the extent to which the company values and celebrates its team.
"This Is Something Out Of The Ordinary…"
"Sales in real estate brings big rewards. And everyone wants it. Honestly, big incentives are all I always want, but this is something out of the ordinary. I have worked with several top brands in real estate including Housing.com, and I don't think anyone in the history of real estate has incentivised its employees at such a large scale," added Manish Gupta, who took home his brand-new Audi Q3.
"Realty Assistant is a Boon to Lucknow's Real Estate…"
Realty Assistant is making significant strides in transforming the real estate sector in Lucknow and Pune. Driven by a growing team and continuous success, the company has recently expanded into a new office space in the city of Nawabs.
"Joining Realty Assistant has been one of the best decisions of my life. It's a boon to Lucknow's scattered and highly unorganised real estate, and I am thrilled to be a part of it," says Manoj Singh, Deputy General Manager (Sales - Lucknow), on being appraised with a brand-new Hyundai. "With a solid organisational structure, the company is reaching new heights in the city, and so are the employees."
"Our Employees Are Our Heroes…"
Realty Assistant is part of the Viraaj Ventures Group, a multi-sectoral conglomerate with footprints in real estate, corporate and legal advisory, IT & digital marketing, wealth management, civil works, and infrastructure development.
"In every success story, there are heroes," concluded Mr. Pradhan. "At Realty Assistant, it's our employees, and we are honoured to recognise and celebrate their contributions. Here's to many more milestones and achievements as we continue to grow and lead the real estate sector."