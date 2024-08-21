Hub4Business

Qikberry.ai: Transforming Business Communication In India

Qikberry
Since its inception in November 2018, Qikberry.ai has established itself as a pioneering force in the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) sector in India. Founded by Siva Radhakrishnan and Rajesh Badrachalam, Qikberry.ai was envisioned to address the specific communication challenges faced by businesses in the Indian market.

The company’s journey has been marked by significant milestones, including the pivotal addition of Sakthivel Malligarjunan as CTO and Co-Founder. Sakthivel's expertise has been instrumental in advancing Qikberry.ai’s platform, which now offers an extensive range of communication services. These include SMS, WhatsApp, Voice, Email, and Google RCS Communication, reflecting Qikberry’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and innovative CPaaS solution.

Qikberry.ai’s platform has garnered widespread adoption due to its reliability, scalability, and user-friendly design. Industries such as banking, healthcare, retail, and logistics have benefited from Qikberry.ai's solutions. For example, banks utilize the platform for transaction alerts and OTPs, healthcare providers use it for appointment notifications, retailers engage customers with personalized promotions, and logistics companies keep clients informed about shipment statuses.

Siva Radhakrishnan and Rajesh Badrachalam
Key features of the Qikberry.ai platform include:

  • Multi-channel Communication: Integrated solutions for SMS, WhatsApp, Voice, Email, and Google RCS ensure comprehensive coverage and flexibility for businesses.

  • User-Friendly Interface: Intuitive design facilitates ease of use and efficient management of communication channels.

  • Scalability: Designed to handle high volumes of messages, making it suitable for both small enterprises and large corporations.

  • Reliability: Robust infrastructure ensures consistent and dependable service.

  • Security: Protecting messaging conversations with end-to-end encryption and robust security standards.

  • Data Protection: Our servers are highly secured with strong encryption mechanism to safeguard data, and we perform frequent security audits to identify and address potential vulnerabilities.

Qikberry.ai’s growth trajectory highlights its role as a leader in the CPaaS industry, driven by innovation, strategic vision, and a commitment to addressing the evolving needs of businesses in India.

For more information on Qikberry.ai and its range of communication solutions, please visit Qikberry.ai

About Qikberry.ai

Founded in November 2018, Qikberry.ai is a leading CPaaS provider based in India. Established by Siva Radhakrishnan and Rajesh Badrachalam, with Sakthivel Malligarjunan as CTO and Co-Founder, Qikberry.ai offers a comprehensive suite of communication services, including SMS, WhatsApp, Voice, Email, and Google RCS Communication. The platform is designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries with innovative, reliable, and scalable solutions.

