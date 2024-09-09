Protecting The Vulnerable: Ashish Bansal's AI Innovations In Cybercrime Prevention And PII Identification

Ashish’s work in AI-driven solutions has transformed how this data is protected and safeguarded to be used for various personalized AI Models trained to serve clients better and improving their client experience. By leveraging new advancements and algorithms he delivered various systems that can identify and remove from these PII from any communications while preserving the semantic of the conversation so that data can be used for other analytic use cases tailored for customers. These models utilize natural language processing to enhance the detection of various PII values that can be customized depending on the sensitiveness of those communication channels.