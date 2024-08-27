Hub4Business

Premier Energies Limited IPO: Simplifying Investments With HDFC Sky's One Click IPO Feature

The upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Premier Energies Limited has piqued the interest of investors nationwide.

As a leading entity in India’s renewable energy sector, Premier Energies is set to offer its shares to the public, providing a unique chance to invest in a company committed to sustainable energy solutions. This article delves into the details of the Premier Energies IPO and showcases how the One Click IPO feature from HDFC Sky can simplify your investment process.

About Premier Energies Limited

Premier Energies Limited is a renowned name in the renewable energy industry, specialising in producing solar photovoltaic cells and modules. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, the company has cemented its position as a major player in India’s solar energy market. The capital raised through the IPO will be used to expand its production capabilities, boost research and development, and fortify its market presence.

Premier Energies Limited IPO Details

The IPO of Premier Energies Limited is structured to attract a diverse range of investors. Here are the key details:

A. Premier Energies IPO Details

Details

Information

IPO Date

August 27 2024 to August 29 2024

Listing Date

September 3 2024

Face Value

₹1 per share

Price Band

₹427 to ₹450 per share

Lot Size

33 Shares

Total Issue Size

62897777 shares (aggregating up to ₹2830.40 Cr)

Fresh Issue

28697777 shares (aggregating up to ₹1291.40 Cr)

Offer for Sale

34200000 shares (aggregating up to ₹1539.00 Cr)

Employee Discount

₹22 per share

Issue Type

Book Built Issue IPO

Listing At

BSE NSE

Shareholding Pre-Issue

422065168 shares

Shareholding Post-Issue

450762945 shares

B. Premier Energies IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

Premier Energies IPO opens on August 27, 2024, and closes on August 29, 2024.

Event

Date

IPO Open Date

Tuesday August 27 2024

IPO Close Date

Thursday August 29 2024

Basis of Allotment

Friday August 30 2024

Initiation of Refunds

Monday September 2 2024

Credit of Shares to Demat Accounts

Monday September 2 2024

Listing Date

Tuesday September 3 2024

Cut-off Time for UPI Mandate Confirmation

5 PM on Thursday August 29 2024
C. Premier Energies IPO Reservation

The Premier Energies IPO offers a total of 6,26,75,554 shares, with 1,25,35,111 (20%) reserved for QIBs, 94,01,333 (15%) for NIIs, 2,19,36,444 (35%) for RIIs, and 1,88,02,666 (30%) for Anchor investors.

D. Premier Energies IPO Lot Size

The table below outlines the minimum and maximum investment requirements for retail investors and HNIs, in terms of shares and amount.

Application

Lots

Shares

Amount

Retail (Min)

1

33

₹14850

Retail (Max)

13

429

₹193050

S-HNI (Min)

14

462

₹207900

S-HNI (Max)

67

2211

₹994950

B-HNI (Min)

68

2244

₹1009800

Investors should review these details meticulously to make well-informed decisions.

Why Consider Investing in Premier Energies Limited IPO?

There are several compelling reasons to consider investing in the Premier Energies IPO:

  • Sustainable Growth: With the global shift towards renewable energy, Premier Energies is strategically positioned to benefit, potentially making it a lucrative investment.

  • Strong Market Position: Premier Energies enjoys a robust reputation and substantial market share in the solar energy sector, which could drive future growth.

  • Expansion Initiatives: The IPO proceeds will be channelled into expanding production capacity, which is expected to enhance the company’s revenue and profitability.

How to Apply for the Premier Energies IPO

applying for an IPO used to be a cumbersome process, involving multiple steps and intermediaries. However, technological advancements have significantly streamlined this process. One of the most efficient ways to apply for the Premier Energies IPO is through the One Click IPO feature offered by HDFC Sky.

The One Click IPO Feature by HDFC Sky

HDFC Sky’s One Click IPO feature is a revolutionary tool that allows investors to participate in IPOs with unparalleled ease. Here’s why it stands out:

  • Effortless Application: With One Click IPO, you can apply for the Premier Energies IPO in just a few clicks, eliminating the need for complex forms and paperwork.

  • Real-Time Updates: Investors can monitor their application status in real-time, ensuring they are always informed about the progress.

  • Enhanced Security: The feature prioritises secure transactions, safeguarding your investment details and ensuring a safe investment experience.

  • Simplified Process: One Click IPO reduces the time and effort required to apply for an IPO, allowing you to focus on your investment strategy instead of administrative tasks.

This feature is particularly advantageous for new investors or those who prefer a more straightforward approach to managing their investments.

Steps to Utilise the One Click IPO Feature

If you’re interested in using the One Click IPO feature for the Premier Energies IPO, here’s a simple guide:

  1. Log In: Begin by logging into your HDFC Sky account. If you don’t have an account, you’ll need to open a Demat account with HDFC Sky.

  2. Navigate to the IPO Section: Once logged in, go to the IPO section where you’ll find the Premier Energies IPO listed.

  3. Review IPO Details: Carefully review the IPO details, including the price band and the number of shares available.

  4. Apply with One Click: Using the One Click IPO feature, submit your application with just a few clicks. HDFC Sky will handle the rest, ensuring your application is processed smoothly.

Conclusion

The Premier Energies Limited IPO offers a promising investment opportunity, especially for those interested in the renewable energy sector. By leveraging the One Click IPO feature from HDFC Sky, investors can simplify their application process, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free experience.

As you consider investing in the Premier Energies IPO, remember to conduct thorough research and evaluate the company’s growth potential. The One Click IPO feature from HDFC Sky can help you seize this opportunity with efficiency and ease.

For more information and to start your IPO application process, visit HDFC Sky.

