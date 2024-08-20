Praveen Tripathi: Business Mint Nationwide Award Winner And Industry Visionary In Technology & Digital Transformation

As a recognized thought leader, Praveen’s contributions go beyond his executive leadership. He has served as a judge for the prestigious Globee® Awards, evaluating the work of industry leaders and setting benchmarks for excellence. Additionally, he has authored and reviewed several influential research papers in international journals, further cementing his reputation as a key figure in advancing knowledge in the technology sector. Praveen’s work has received significant citations, underscoring the impact of his research in areas such as AI, cloud computing, and digital transformation.