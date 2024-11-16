Prajwal Chinthoju On The Future Of eVTOL: A Vision For Multidisciplinary Optimization In Sustainable Urban Air Mobility

Looking Forward: MDO’s Role in a Sustainable Aviation Future

The benefits of MDO go beyond just enhancing eVTOL functionality. I see it as a foundational approach that will allow us to integrate sustainable practices directly into the design process. Over the past few years there have been significant developments in distributed MDO methods that enable implementation of different optimisation algorithms for different sub components and disciplines while still optimizing for a primary system level cost function . In context of the design of EVTOLs, this means that there is a tremendous opportunity of optimizing cost per flight to levels where affordable and sustainable means of transportation can soon be a reality. It’s thrilling to be part of a movement that not only advances technology but also contributes to a more sustainable future.