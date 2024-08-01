Ola Electric IPO: Major Debut In The EV Sector

All Amounts in Crores

Ola Electric Mobility Limited experienced an 88.42% increase in revenue, with profit after tax (PAT) declining by 7.63% for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, in comparison to March 31, 2023

The Ola Electric IPO has a market capitalization of ₹33,521.75 crore.

The Return on Networth (RoNW) is currently at a negative 78.46%.

The Price-to-Book Value (PBV) stands at 13.72.

Before the IPO, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) was -4.3, while it was -3.59 after the IPO.

The Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio stands at -17.69 before the IPO and -21.16 after the IPO.

Objectives of Ola Electric Mobility Limited IPO

The company intends to utilize the net funds raised from the IPO for the following objectives:

Increase capital expenditure for its subsidiary, OCT, to boost the cell manufacturing plant's capacity from 5 GWh to 6.4 GWh in phase 2 of the expansion project.

Settle or pay off, either partly or completely, the debts acquired by its subsidiary, OET.

Invest in research and development for product innovation.

Support expenditure for initiatives designed to promote organic growth.

Allocate funds for general corporate purposes.

Ola Electric Mobility IPO Peer Comparison

Comparison of Ola Electric Mobility Limited with similar publicly listed companies as of March 31, 2024