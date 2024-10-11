Hub4Business

Navratri brings In Big Savings: Avail Exciting Discounts On Top Selling Samsung TVs

This Navratri, bring home the latest Samsung TV, elevate your viewing experience, and enjoy the convenience of easy financing options with Bajaj Finserv.

Navratri offers exciting discounts on Samsung TVs. Upgrade your home entertainment with top models and easy financing options.

As Navratri arrives, it not only brings joy, festivities, and vibrant celebrations, but also exciting discounts and deals on electronics. Samsung TVs, known for their superior picture quality, smart features, and seamless entertainment experience, are among the most sought-after during this festive period. Samsung offers a wide range of TVs, from compact HD-ready models to expansive 4K UHD displays, ensuring there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking for a sleek, modern design or an immersive viewing experience, Samsung has it covered. Before you make your purchase, it’s essential to do your research and know all the specifications, especially if you're comparing other models, to ensure you pick the right model that meets your needs.

Researching the best Samsung TV on Bajaj Mall

When it comes to finding the right Samsung TV, Bajaj Mall is an excellent platform for conducting research. It provides detailed specifications, reviews, and price comparisons to help you make an informed decision. Browse through various smart TV options, from HD-ready models to the latest 4K Ultra HD TVs, to find the perfect fit for your living space. Once you've compared the models and chosen the one that suits your needs, you can either make your purchase online or visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store. The financing options from Bajaj Finserv make the purchase process smooth, with affordable EMIs and attractive zero down payment offers. With Navratri’s festive spirit in the air, there’s no better time to upgrade your entertainment system and take advantage of these exciting deals.

Top and latest Samsung TV models to choose from

Here are the top Samsung TVs available on Bajaj Mall, offering a range of features and prices that cater to various preferences. These models are perfect for upgrading your home entertainment system this Navratri season:

These are the most popular Samsung TV models with their pricing and EMI options:

Model

Price on Bajaj Mall

EMI starting at

Samsung 81 cm (32 inch) HD Ready Smart LED Black (UA32T4350BKXXL)

Rs. 16590

Rs. 1037/m

Samsung 80 cm (32 Inch) Smart HD LED TV Black (UA32T4360AKXXL)

Rs. 18500

Rs. 1157/m

Samsung 108 cm (43 Inch) 4K UHD Smart LED TV Black (UA43CU7700KLXL)

Rs. 36990

Rs. 2055/m

Samsung 109.22 cm (43 Inch) (4K) Ultra HD LED Smart TV Black (UA43AU7500KLXL)

Rs. 49900

Rs. 2773/m

Samsung 138 cm (55 Inch) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Black (UA55CU7700KLXL)

Rs. 54490

Rs. 1990/m

Samsung 139.7 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD Smart LED TV Black (55CU8000)

Rs. 58790

Rs. 1990/m

Samsung 165 cm (65 Inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV Black (UA65AU8000KLXL)

Rs. 135900

Rs. 1990/m

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

These models offer a wide variety of features, from smart capabilities to 4K UHD displays, allowing you to pick the best option for your entertainment needs.

Financing options with Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Mall provides comprehensive details about Samsung TVs, allowing you to choose the perfect model for your home. Once you’ve selected your preferred TV, visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to make your purchase. With Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, you can pick a repayment tenure that aligns with your budget, ensuring a smooth and convenient shopping experience. Whether you’re purchasing a compact smart TV for your bedroom or a large 4K Ultra HD model for your living room, Bajaj Finserv offers competitive deals and flexible payment options, making it easier for you to enjoy premium entertainment without financial strain.

Advantages of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

When shopping for a Samsung TV, Bajaj Finserv provides a range of advantages that ensure a hassle-free buying experience:

  • Competitive prices: Enjoy the best value for money with competitively priced Samsung TVs, coupled with flexible financing options that make payments affordable.

  • Easy EMIs: With flexible EMI options, purchasing your desired Samsung TV becomes a breeze. You can choose a repayment plan that fits within your monthly budget, allowing you to enjoy your new TV without worrying about financial pressure.

  • Zero down payment: On select Samsung TV models, you can benefit from zero down payment offers, enabling you to take the TV home without making any upfront payment.

  • Options and accessibility: With a wide variety of Samsung TVs available across Bajaj Finserv partner stores in multiple cities, you get the convenience of choosing from the latest models, backed by Bajaj Finserv’s reliable financing support.

This Navratri, bring home the latest Samsung TV, elevate your viewing experience, and enjoy the convenience of easy financing options with Bajaj Finserv. Take advantage of the discounts and deals during the festive season and make the most of this joyous time!

