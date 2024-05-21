Meme Coins Riding The $BONK Wave: Dogeverse, Wiener, And Sealana

Solana is coming back to life.
After months of volatile trading, Solana is showing signs of a strong comeback. The largest meme coin network is on the verge of breaking the $170 resistance level it has faced since the halving.
momentum is particularly impressive given the recent $98 million sell-off by the bankrupt FTX exchange. This was expected to tank SOL even more, but the network fought it off.
This price stability is largely driven by the excitement surrounding meme coins built on the Solana network. BONK ($BONK) is one of the main reasons why people are getting excited about Solana again.
Amidst this surge, a few presale projects are also showing potential to reach BONK’s height.
Let’s check what’s happening with Bonk and these presales in more detail.
Bonk Boosts SOL Towards $170 Point – New ATH on the Horizon?
As mentioned, Solana is experiencing a boost thanks to BONK, one of the biggest memes of the year.
BONK has surged an impressive 72% over the past month alone. However, this pales in comparison to its all-time growth of a staggering 21,962.83%.
But it's not just hype driving BONK's success. This Solana-based meme coin has introduced "single-sided staking," offering an attractive 25% annual return.
This innovative approach to earning rewards, combined with the overall positive sentiment around Solana, has led to a significant increase in trading activity and value for BONK.
BONK and its growth rekindled interest in meme coins, which these few presales that we found took advantage from.
Let’s check them out.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Is This Multi-Chain Meme the Next BONK in the Making?
This new project has a very good reason why experts believe that it might be the next BONK – Dogeverse is the world’s first multi-chain meme coin.
Dogeverse operates on multiple key blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, Avalanche, and Solana.
This interoperability boosts its usability and appeal, distinguishing it from typical single-chain tokens.
The project features Cosmo the Doge, a fun and engaging narrative that serves as the central theme.
Dogeverse's presale saw tremendous success, raising over $250,000 within minutes, surpassing $5 million in a week, and currently standing at $15 million. This early success led investors to the conclusion that we might be looking at the next big meme coin.
Dogeverse is also considered one of the best cryptos to invest in right now due to its strategic tokenomics and ambitious roadmap.
The token incentivizes holding through staking rewards, promoting a sustainable model that enhances its value over time. With plans to expand to additional blockchains and continuous development, Dogeverse future outlook is looking more than promising.
Sealana ($SEAL) – Smart Money Pour Money Into SEAL
Sealana ($SEAL) is a new meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. Characterized by its quirky and humorous theme, Sealana draws inspiration from the "Gamer Guy" character from South Park.
The project features a chubby seal engrossed in online trading, resonating with the meme coin community and adding a fun, engaging narrative to the cryptocurrency space.
Sealana operates as an SPL-20 token on the Solana network, benefiting from its high throughput and low transaction fees.
During its presale phase, investors can buy $SEAL tokens by sending SOL to a specified wallet address.
For every 1 SOL sent, investors receive 6,900 $SEAL tokens via airdrop once the presale concludes.
This easy participation method, combined with strong investor interest, led to the strong initial presale funding – close to $1,8 million raised in less than 2 weeks!
The project centers around a seal character who embodies the stereotypical trader, bringing a unique twist to the meme coin space often dominated by dog-themed projects.
SEAL also boasts a strong community – over 4,000 people active in its Telegram group and X (previously Twitter) page.
SEAL is currently available at a penny price of $0.022, but it won’t stay that low for long, so get your bag before it’s too late.
Wiener AI ($WAI) – Dog-Themed Meme Coin Blends with AI
WienerAI ($WAI) merges the charm of dog-themed tokens with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology.
Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, this ERC-20 token ensures robust security and scalability.
WienerAI’s narrative features a dachshund, or sausage dog, combined with AI elements and a humorous sausage storyline, setting it apart in the crowded meme coin space.
The project launched its presale with a multi-stage structure, offering 30% of its total 69 billion token supply. Each stage has different pricing, encouraging early participation.
WienerAI offers substantial staking rewards, with current annual percentage yields (APYs) over 487%.
Advertisement
The project also emphasizes building a strong community, referred to as the "Sausage Army," fostering loyalty and active participation among investors.
One of WienerAI’s best features is its AI integration, including an AI-powered trading bot that analyzes market trends and provides trade recommendations.
This real utility is what makes it more than just a worthless meme coin.
If you want to find out more, visit the official WienereAI website and join their social media channels to stay updated on the latest developments.
The Conclusion
With Solana’s reignited momentum, most meme coins are pumping alongside it.
And now most of the investors are looking for projects with similar potential that BONK or MYRO had a couple of months ago.
Advertisement
If we take all of the indicators in mind, meme presales that we presented today have the biggest chance to achieve those $100M+ valuations.
If you buy them now while they’re in their infant stage, you’ll have the highest chance to make 10X or bigger profits!