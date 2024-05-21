Hub4Business

Meme Coins Riding The $BONK Wave: Dogeverse, Wiener, And Sealana

BONK brought millions to its early investors in 2024 – But THESE 3 meme presales could outperform them!

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE)
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE)
info_icon

Solana is coming back to life.

After months of volatile trading, Solana is showing signs of a strong comeback. The largest meme coin network is on the verge of breaking the $170 resistance level it has faced since the halving.

momentum is particularly impressive given the recent $98 million sell-off by the bankrupt FTX exchange. This was expected to tank SOL even more, but the network fought it off.

This price stability is largely driven by the excitement surrounding meme coins built on the Solana network. BONK ($BONK) is one of the main reasons why people are getting excited about Solana again.

Amidst this surge, a few presale projects are also showing potential to reach BONK’s height.

Let’s check what’s happening with Bonk and these presales in more detail.

>>>Get the Best Presale Project Now<<<

Bonk Boosts SOL Towards $170 Point – New ATH on the Horizon?

As mentioned, Solana is experiencing a boost thanks to BONK, one of the biggest memes of the year.

BONK has surged an impressive 72% over the past month alone. However, this pales in comparison to its all-time growth of a staggering 21,962.83%.

But it's not just hype driving BONK's success. This Solana-based meme coin has introduced "single-sided staking," offering an attractive 25% annual return.

This innovative approach to earning rewards, combined with the overall positive sentiment around Solana, has led to a significant increase in trading activity and value for BONK.

BONK and its growth rekindled interest in meme coins, which these few presales that we found took advantage from.

Let’s check them out.

>>>Get the Best Presale Project Now<<<

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Is This Multi-Chain Meme the Next BONK in the Making?

This new project has a very good reason why experts believe that it might be the next BONK – Dogeverse is the world’s first multi-chain meme coin.

Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE)
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE)
info_icon

Dogeverse operates on multiple key blockchains, including Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Base, Avalanche, and Solana.

This interoperability boosts its usability and appeal, distinguishing it from typical single-chain tokens.

The project features Cosmo the Doge, a fun and engaging narrative that serves as the central theme.

Dogeverse's presale saw tremendous success, raising over $250,000 within minutes, surpassing $5 million in a week, and currently standing at $15 million. This early success led investors to the conclusion that we might be looking at the next big meme coin.

Dogeverse is also considered one of the best cryptos to invest in right now due to its strategic tokenomics and ambitious roadmap.

The token incentivizes holding through staking rewards, promoting a sustainable model that enhances its value over time. With plans to expand to additional blockchains and continuous development, Dogeverse future outlook is looking more than promising.

>>>Buy Dogeverse Now<<<

Sealana ($SEAL) – Smart Money Pour Money Into SEAL

Sealana ($SEAL) is a new meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. Characterized by its quirky and humorous theme, Sealana draws inspiration from the "Gamer Guy" character from South Park.

The project features a chubby seal engrossed in online trading, resonating with the meme coin community and adding a fun, engaging narrative to the cryptocurrency space.

Sealana operates as an SPL-20 token on the Solana network, benefiting from its high throughput and low transaction fees.

During its presale phase, investors can buy $SEAL tokens by sending SOL to a specified wallet address.

For every 1 SOL sent, investors receive 6,900 $SEAL tokens via airdrop once the presale concludes.

This easy participation method, combined with strong investor interest, led to the strong initial presale funding close to $1,8 million raised in less than 2 weeks!

The project centers around a seal character who embodies the stereotypical trader, bringing a unique twist to the meme coin space often dominated by dog-themed projects.

SEAL also boasts a strong community – over 4,000 people active in its Telegram group and X (previously Twitter) page.

SEAL is currently available at a penny price of $0.022, but it won’t stay that low for long, so get your bag before it’s too late.

>>>Buy Sealana Now<<<

Wiener AI ($WAI) – Dog-Themed Meme Coin Blends with AI

WienerAI ($WAI) merges the charm of dog-themed tokens with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology.

Wiener AI ($WAI)
Wiener AI ($WAI)
info_icon

Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, this ERC-20 token ensures robust security and scalability.

WienerAI’s narrative features a dachshund, or sausage dog, combined with AI elements and a humorous sausage storyline, setting it apart in the crowded meme coin space.

The project launched its presale with a multi-stage structure, offering 30% of its total 69 billion token supply. Each stage has different pricing, encouraging early participation.

WienerAI offers substantial staking rewards, with current annual percentage yields (APYs) over 487%.

Advertisement

The project also emphasizes building a strong community, referred to as the "Sausage Army," fostering loyalty and active participation among investors.

One of WienerAI’s best features is its AI integration, including an AI-powered trading bot that analyzes market trends and provides trade recommendations.

This real utility is what makes it more than just a worthless meme coin.

If you want to find out more, visit the official WienereAI website and join their social media channels to stay updated on the latest developments.

>>>Buy Wiener AI Now<<<

The Conclusion

With Solana’s reignited momentum, most meme coins are pumping alongside it.

And now most of the investors are looking for projects with similar potential that BONK or MYRO had a couple of months ago.

Advertisement

If we take all of the indicators in mind, meme presales that we presented today have the biggest chance to achieve those $100M+ valuations.

If you buy them now while they’re in their infant stage, you’ll have the highest chance to make 10X or bigger profits!

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Election Commission's Delay Over Voter Turnout Figures Raises Concerns: What's Wrong With It?
  2. Bengaluru Airport Retracts New Entry Fee Policy For Private, Commercial Vehicles
  3. Vice President Dhankhar Likely To Represent India At Raisi's Funeral: Sources
  4. Can Court Examine Legality Of Arrest After Cognisance Of ED's Complaint Taken: SC To Hemant Soren
  5. UP: Mentally Unstable Mother Slits Toddler's Throat, Tries To Kill Self
Entertainment News
  1. Rajesh Khattar On His Character Raktadeva In ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: It Is As Humane As Any Other Character
  2. ‘Horizon: An American Saga’ Cannes 2024 Premiere: Sienna Miller, Kevin Costner And More Clicked
  3. Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Ties The Knot With Beau Evan McClintock, Shares Pictures On Her Social Media
  4. Maddock Films' Unveils 'Munjya', Movie To Release On June 7
  5. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Has THIS To Say On Quitting Dibakar Banerjee's 'LSD 2'
Sports News
  1. Scottie Scheffler's Louisville Court Date Postponed Following Arrest During PGA Championship
  2. WBC India Cruiserweight Championship: Chandru G Defeats Jaskaran to Claim The Title
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  4. BWF Rankings: Badminton Men's Doubles Duo Satwik-Chirag Reclaim Number 1 Spot
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
World News
  1. Ocean Water Speeds Up Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' Melting, Study Warns Of Rise In Sea Levels
  2. Australia And New Zealand Begin Evacuating Nationals From Unrest In New Caledonia
  3. Sri Lanka Joins List Of Countries Eyeing BRICS Membership This Year
  4. Yemen's Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Claim They Shot Down Another US Drone
  5. Schengen Visas To Cost 12% More From June | All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Satwik-Chirag Return To Top Of BWF Rankings
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'I Will Visit Sandeshkhali': Bengal CM; EC Censures BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Over Remarks On Mamata