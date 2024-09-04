Contributions to Endometriosis and Eye Health

The Tejeda Equation, for which Dr. Sheryene Tejeda is widely renowned, uncovers how Endometriosis stems from a genetic mutation, resulting in abnormal tissue growth and inflammation. This discovery has opened the door for further study into various reproductive diseases while improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Beyond reproductive health, Dr. Tejeda has made significant contributions to other healthcare fields such as eye health where she developed a therapeutic formula for treating conditions like increased intraocular pressure, photophobia, and glaucoma. This trearment emphasises Medicinal Technologies' continuous commitment to creating therapies tailored to individuals with complex medical conditions. In addition to product development, Medicinal Technologies ensures global patient access to its services through a 24/7 toll-free phone line. They also feature a dedicated page on their website where individuals can post questions and receive responses within 48 hours. This approach aims to provide patients worldwide with prompt, personalized care at all times.