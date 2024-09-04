Hub4Business

Medicinal Technologies: Leading Innovations In Integrative Biomedicine

Medicinal Technologies is committed to developing new products and improving existing ones, all while upholding a profound regard for each patient's uniqueness. These efforts demonstrate the effectiveness of integrative biomedicine, advancing the field and offering hope as well as healing to patients worldwide.

Medicinal Technologies, founded by Dr. Sheryene Tejeda, is at the forefront of global innovations in integrated biomedicine. Dr. Tejeda founded the company with a commitment to creating formulas and treatments for various ailments. Since its founding, Medicinal Technologies has gained prominence by addressing the root causes of disorders and diseases, rather than just their symptoms.

Meet the Founder: Dr. Sheryene Tejeda

Dr. Sheryene Tejeda earned her PhD in Biomedical Sciences at the Einstein College of Medicine in the United States, in conjunction with her MD. Before attending medical school, she obtained a master’s degree in Psychology and began her career as a forensic therapist, working in the field for nearly 15 years. After graduating from medical school, Dr. Tejeda founded and launched Medicinal Technologies in 2018, a Florida-based biomedical company. Medicinal Technologies focuses on providing integrated medicine as a solution to a range of ailments such as infertility, Glaucoma, Endometriosis, erectile dysfunction, GERD, circulatory issues, sciatica, arthritis, allergies and certain cancers. The company conducts research, offers professional consulting services and seeks to partner with major players in the pharmaceutical industry to address complex health disorders and create innovative products to meet patient needs.

Dr. Tejeda’s specialty is in reproductive medicine and the treatment of Endometriosis– a journey that began with her own battle against the disease. Endometriosis occurs in women of reproductive age when tissue from the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. This tissue migrates to the ovaries, fallopian tubes and outside of the reproductive system. . Through extensive research, Dr. Tejeda cured herself but also made a groundbreaking discovery: the Tejeda Equation. These significant contributions to the field have earned her recognition as a top global physician in both 2022 and 2024.

Contributions to Endometriosis and Eye Health

The Tejeda Equation, for which Dr. Sheryene Tejeda is widely renowned, uncovers how Endometriosis stems from a genetic mutation, resulting in abnormal tissue growth and inflammation. This discovery has opened the door for further study into various reproductive diseases while improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Beyond reproductive health, Dr. Tejeda has made significant contributions to other healthcare fields such as eye health where she developed a therapeutic formula for treating conditions like increased intraocular pressure, photophobia, and glaucoma. This trearment emphasises Medicinal Technologies' continuous commitment to creating therapies tailored to individuals with complex medical conditions. In addition to product development, Medicinal Technologies ensures global patient access to its services through a 24/7 toll-free phone line. They also feature a dedicated page on their website where individuals can post questions and receive responses within 48 hours. This approach aims to provide patients worldwide with prompt, personalized care at all times.

Looking Ahead

Medicinal Technologies is committed to developing new products and improving existing ones, all while upholding a profound regard for each patient's uniqueness. These efforts demonstrate the effectiveness of integrative biomedicine, advancing the field and offering hope as well as healing to patients worldwide.

