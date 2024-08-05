Medicare Risk Adjustment Expert: Bridging Data Science And Healthcare Expertise For Improved Financial Performance

In this role, Nadakuditi has undertaken significant projects both within and outside of her organization, focusing on enhancing risk adjustment and stratification processes. Internally, she has also led initiatives to improve the precision and operational efficiency of their risk stratification framework, including clinical document enhancements and identifying members with acute conditions for targeted engagement activities. Additionally, she also developed data models to identify patients at risk of readmissions by analyzing trends and forecasting future risks, enabling senior leadership to make informed decisions aligned with the organization's objectives. Outside of her organization, as part of her master's capstone, she successfully implemented a proof of technology using Natural Language Processing (NLP) to extract diagnosis codes from medical records, a project that garnered widespread appreciation for its innovation and effectiveness.