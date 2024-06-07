MBA Will Continue To Be Relevant

When you teach students, it could be a simple thing like changing the rules of the game in the middle of a simulated exercise. The students must then think about how to deal with these new sets of rules. Some students cope with these situations better than others. We explain to them that this is something they will be dealing with in real life and at work. Imagine you are working on a project for eight months and then something happens, and it gets canned. Now it calls for a lot of resilience to come out of the situation because it’s eight months of your sweat and blood gone. But we explain to the students that this is not the end of the world. We also have an initiative called “Careers & Conversations”, where every month we bring CEOs, CXOs and very successful entrepreneurs to the campus. It is essentially a walk through their career delving into topics like; where did they fail? How did they bounce back? What kind of leadership philosophy do they adopt? Students get to hear real life people who are successful, who talk about some of the failures in their life. For example, one of our alumni, Vikram Bhatt who runs Enrich Salon, talked about how he failed in one year. But he bounced back and secured his MBA degree and became a successful entrepreneur. I think such stories help students to understand the concept of resilience.