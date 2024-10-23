Managing Partner Of Sri Jagdamba Pearls, Avanish Agarwal Reflects On The brand’s 100-Year Legacy; Announces 30% Off On Jewelry And Unveils New Diamond Collections

In the vibrant city of Hyderabad, a remarkable legacy has flourished for nearly a century. Founded in 1924 during the opulent Nizam era, Sri Jagdamba Pearls embodies the artistry and tradition of pearl jewelry, standing as a beacon of craftsmanship and elegance. In this exclusive interview with Avanish Agarwal, the Managing Partner of Sri Jagdamba Pearls, shares insights into the brand’s illustrious history, significant milestones, and the ambitious vision that shapes the future of Sri Jagdamba Pearls.
An esteemed alumnus of SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Avanish Agarwal, a visionary leader brings over 20 years of diverse experience in the jewelry business. As one of the founding members of the firm, he played a pivotal role in transforming the company from a traditional jewelry e-commerce site into a cutting-edge virtual jewelry retailing platform. His expertise extends across various domains and his dynamic approach continues to shape and innovate the future of these industries.
Q. Can you share a brief history of Sri Jagdamba Pearls and its journey over the last 100 years?
-Our story began in Hyderabad during the Nizam era. Sri Fakeerchand Motiwale, our founder, started designing pearl jewelry for royalty. What started as humble beginnings soon became a legacy spanning four generations. Over the decades, Sri Jagdamba Pearls has built its reputation on trust, quality, and authenticity. From our first retail outlet in 1975 to launching India’s first online jewelry shopping platform in 1999, our commitment to customers has never wavered.
Q. What are the key milestones in the brand’s history that stand out to you?
-We understand and believe that India’s heritage is reflected in its jewelry, showcasing the country’s rich culture, craftsmanship, stories, and diversity. With a deep understanding of the Nizam era and the local tastes and preferences of Hyderabad and beyond, Sri Jagdamba Pearls offers a wide range of traditional and contemporary jewelry designs in pearls, gold, diamonds, and colored gemstones. We’ve had key milestones including the opening of our first store in 1975, which was a huge step for us. However, launching jpearls.com in 1999 changed how we connected with customers. In 2012, we expanded our offerings to include gold, diamonds, and other types of jewelry. Our recently launched store in Bengaluru demonstrates our ongoing efforts to meet customer demand. Our omni-channel approach ensures a seamless experience for customers, whether they shop in-store or online.
Q. What collections or special promotions can we look forward to during the upcoming festive season?
- On the occasion of Dussehra and Diwali, we’re offering a 30% discount on making charges for our lightweight gold and natural stone jewelry with the code IRA30. As part of our festive campaign, customers also stand a chance to win free gold or silver coins and other surprise gifts through our exclusive scratch card offer.
We’ve recently launched the "Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Collection," designed for young customers who can enjoy the luxury of diamond jewelry at less than 30% value. Certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI), these lab-grown diamonds are chemically identical to natural diamonds.
Additionally, we are introducing a trendy and minimalistic diamond jewelry range, starting at ₹1 lakh, perfect for office wear and young consumers. For those looking for luxury, we present the "Oscar Collection" for high-end partywear and "Wedaspiration" for exquisite wedding jewelry in gold and diamonds. Enjoy our exciting offers and discounts this festive season!
Q. What sets the Sri Jagdamba Pearls apart in today's competitive market?
-Our legacy is built on ethical, honest, and transparent business practices, which have earned us loyalty across generations. We prioritize the customer, staying true to our roots by honoring India’s heritage through handcrafted jewelry while continually innovating with modern techniques. Our omni-channel presence, both in-store and online, allows us to reach customers across India and internationally, ensuring personalized, high-quality jewelry.
Customization is one of our key strengths, with about 40% of our jewelry being customized. This exclusivity resonates with customers who appreciate the personalized touch. Our product range is extensive, offering everything from traditional pearl necklaces to contemporary gemstone pieces for women, men, and children. Unique collections like the "Ira Collection" for stylish Gen Z customers and the high-end "Oscar Collection" for party wear further set us apart, blending traditional artistry with modern designs.
Q. How do you ensure consistency in product quality across different retail locations?
- We have a dedicated merchandising and quality control team. Every piece of jewelry, whether it's for our stores or online, goes through stringent quality checks. Additionally, all our packaging includes QR codes for authentication. We want our customers to have complete trust in the authenticity of our products, whether they’re shopping in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, or from overseas.
Q. Fake retail stores are a challenge for established brands like yours. What steps are you taking to combat this issue?
- It’s a significant challenge. We’ve launched awareness campaigns with local influencers and even used innovative strategies like "look walkers" near fake stores to educate customers about identifying the original Sri Jagdamba Pearls. Legally, we’re pursuing actions against counterfeiters, and our packaging now includes QR codes to help customers verify the authenticity of their purchases.
Q. How has your retail presence expanded, and what are your plans for future growth?
- Our physical expansion is progressing steadily. We plan to open two stores in Bengaluru and one in Kerala in 2024. In the following financial year, we aim to add four to five stores across Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi.