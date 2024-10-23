Managing Partner Of Sri Jagdamba Pearls, Avanish Agarwal Reflects On The brand’s 100-Year Legacy; Announces 30% Off On Jewelry And Unveils New Diamond Collections

-We understand and believe that India’s heritage is reflected in its jewelry, showcasing the country’s rich culture, craftsmanship, stories, and diversity. With a deep understanding of the Nizam era and the local tastes and preferences of Hyderabad and beyond, Sri Jagdamba Pearls offers a wide range of traditional and contemporary jewelry designs in pearls, gold, diamonds, and colored gemstones. We’ve had key milestones including the opening of our first store in 1975, which was a huge step for us. However, launching jpearls.com in 1999 changed how we connected with customers. In 2012, we expanded our offerings to include gold, diamonds, and other types of jewelry. Our recently launched store in Bengaluru demonstrates our ongoing efforts to meet customer demand. Our omni-channel approach ensures a seamless experience for customers, whether they shop in-store or online.