Lucifer Circus Joins Forces with Masaba Gupta For 'Friends Like Family', A New OTT Reality Show On Indian Weddings

Lucifer Circus, known for its groundbreaking storytelling, is teaming up with the multi-talented Masaba Gupta for an innovative new OTT reality series, 'Friends Like Family' that explores the vibrant world of Indian weddings.
This collaboration promises to delve deep into the diverse tapestry of matrimonial celebrations in India.
"We are excited to showcase the emotions and traditions that make Indian weddings so unique with 'Friends Like Family'," says Gaurav Chanana, Founder of Lucifer Circus.
The series will capture everything from grand, flamboyant affairs to intimate, budget-friendly ceremonies. It aims to highlight not just the bride and groom, but also the families and their pivotal roles.
Masaba Gupta elaborates, "A lot has been said around weddings in India, but I don’t think we’ve scraped much beyond the surface. It is an exciting topic because now you have flamboyant weddings, but you also have intimate ones. So, the larger reason was to tell an India-proud story."
This new OTT show will offer a fresh perspective on weddings in India, showcasing the emotions, traditions, and unique elements that make each celebration special.
Lucifer Circus has a track record of delivering impactful and engaging content. "With this series, we want to look into the unseen besides the seen elements of traditional wedding narratives," adds Garima Vohra, Producer -- Lucifer Circus.
The production house, under Gaurav Chanana's visionary leadership, continues to push the boundaries of conventional media, creating heartfelt narratives that resonate deeply with audiences.
This new venture, 'Friends Like Family' with Masaba Gupta, directed by Rishi Roy Singh and produced by Lucifer Circus and Masaba Gupta, is set to be another remarkable addition to their portfolio, promising an authentic and compelling look into the world of Indian weddings.