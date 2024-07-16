Levelling The Playing Field: Role Of GUVI’s CXOs To Empower Indian Youth From Tier-2 & Tier-3 Cities

Motivated by the strategic initiatives and interventions of its CXOs, GUVI is aligning its future with the development goals of India. As the country rapidly modernises itself to become a developed country by 2047, GUVI is focusing on playing a critical role in contributing to this development. Its innovative vernacular language-driven approach has found suitors with several premier universities and state governments, and this collaboration has been made possible by the CXOs. GUVI is aiming to establish a sustainable pipeline of trained professionals on the national stage, whose contributions will be significant to take India forward into a better tomorrow. The company has adopted the role of being a critical enabler of India’s large community of youth, integrating them into India’s workforce and helping them with valuable industry exposure so they can become tomorrow’s changemakers. This growth mindset is not limited to the national borders, as GUVI’s inclusivity is set to extend to key geographies internationally; Creating a worldwide community of talented youth, a legacy that will transform tomorrow’s world into a thriving utopia.