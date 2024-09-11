Indian Achievers’ Forum Honors Mr. Karthikeyan Ilangovan At The National Conclave On Indian Achievers’ Awards 2024

His contributions extend far beyond his work with Fortune 100 companies; he is deeply committed to giving back to the community through various leadership roles. As a member of the Advisory Board for the University of Wisconsin’s Computer Science Program, Karthikeyan helps shape the academic curriculum that aligns with rapidly evolving technologies. He also serves as the Technology & Research Director at ESAL, where he empowers STEM professionals to actively engage with local communities and influence government policies. Additionally, he is involved in several other Technology & Research councils, contributing his expertise to the Analytics and Technology industry.