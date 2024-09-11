Hub4Business

Indian Achievers’ Forum Honors Mr. Karthikeyan Ilangovan At The National Conclave On Indian Achievers’ Awards 2024

The National Conclave on Indian Achievers’ Awards by Indian Achievers’ Forum 2024 was held in Goa on Friday, 23rd August, at the prestigious Raj Bhawan, Goa, in association with CSR TIMES—a periodical on corporate social responsibility, and in collaboration with the Goa CSR Authority.

Mr. Karthikeyan Ilangovan
Indian Achievers’ Forum Honors Mr. Karthikeyan Ilangovan At The National Conclave On Indian Achievers’ Awards 2024
info_icon

The occasion was graced by dignitaries including Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Hon’ble Member of Rajya Sabha, Sh. Subhash Uttam Phal Desai, Hon’ble Minister of Social Welfare (Government of Goa), Sh. Sunil Shastri, Chief Patron-Indian Achievers’ Forum. The event brought together a distinguished gathering of dignitaries, award winners and over 350 delegates including business leaders, CSR professionals.

One of the achievers was Mr. Karthikeyan Ilangovan, an innovative leader in data analytics and business intelligence, who was conferred with the International Achievers’ Award for his contributions to the tech industry. He masterfully integrates his technical expertise, strategic vision, and the ability to harness data & analytics to enhance organizational capabilities, operational efficiency, and performance through strategic insights.

With a unique combination of expertise in data analysis, statistical techniques, data visualization, storytelling, data engineering, data modeling, and cloud technologies, he transformed intricate business challenges into actionable analytics products, effective insights, and automated solutions. His work has had a profound impact on Fortune 100 companies. 

His career began with a strong desire to bridge the gap between business needs and technological capabilities. Armed with a background in Engineering and experience in technology, coupled with an MBA from the University of Texas at Arlington, he has successfully built and delivered numerous large-scale data analytics platforms, products, and solutions

His outstanding expertise includes crafting data analytics strategies, and data pipelines, establishing data literacy, constructing scalable & resilient data infrastructures, democratizing data & insights with proper data governance, creating insightful data visualizations, and building a data-centric culture through an analytics center of excellence. He possesses a deep understanding of advanced analytics intricacies and the importance of maintaining reliable data flows with controls throughout the development lifecycle. 

His contributions extend far beyond his work with Fortune 100 companies; he is deeply committed to giving back to the community through various leadership roles. As a member of the Advisory Board for the University of Wisconsin’s Computer Science Program, Karthikeyan helps shape the academic curriculum that aligns with rapidly evolving technologies. He also serves as the Technology & Research Director at ESAL, where he empowers STEM professionals to actively engage with local communities and influence government policies. Additionally, he is involved in several other Technology & Research councils, contributing his expertise to the Analytics and Technology industry.

Setting the tone for the summit, Mr. Harish Chandra, Editor, CSR Times, spotlighted the purpose of the occasion: “To harness the potential of CSR across the nation.”

Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, in his address to the vast gathering, said: “I believe this year's theme, ‘Empowering States Through Sustainable Development,’ resonates deeply with the vision that we have for Goa and indeed for the entire country.”

The gathering witnessed esteemed guests addressing the summit, inspiring participants with renewed fervor and compassion for social endeavors.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India B Vs India C Cricket Match
  2. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 3rd ODI Live Score: Match Delayed Due To Rain In Belfast
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Round 2 Preview: Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan Set To Shine In Anantapur
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Only Test Day 3 Highlights: Heavy Rain Forces Early Stumps; No Action On Third Day
  5. Duleep Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch India A Vs India D Match
Football News
  1. GER Vs NED: Coach Julian Nagelsmann Happy With Germany's Development After Euro 2024 Disappointment
  2. Netherlands 2-2 Germany, Nations League: De Ligt Was Subbed Off To Protect Him, Says Ronald Koeman
  3. Emma Hayes' Chelsea Exit: An Opportunity For WSL Rivals, Says Man United Coach Marc Skinner
  4. UEFA Nations League: Pavel Sulc Shines As Czechia Beat Ukraine 3-2 - In Pics
  5. UEFA Nations League: Germany Played Out 2-2 Draw Against Netherlands - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
  2. Auger Aliassime, Shapovalov Lead Canada To Davis Cup Win Over Argentina
  3. Who Is Aryan Shah? The Reserve Davis Cup Player Set Who Has Replaced The Injured Sumit Nagal In Sweden
  4. Jannik Sinner: Will Cloud Hang Over Italian's US Open Triumph As Deadline To Challenge Doping Verdict Nears?
  5. Andy Murray Embracing New-Found Freedom After Tennis Retirement
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Korea Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN 1-1 KOR After Third Quarter
  2. India 8-1 Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Team Dominate Opponents With A Hat-Trick Victory
  3. IND 8-1 MAS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Defending Champs Secure Semifinal Spot Mathematically
  4. PM Modi's Letter To Hockey Legend Sreejesh: 'Thank You For Your Tireless Dedication'
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Beat Japan 2-1 To Register First Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Polls: Discontent In BJP After 2nd Candidate List Drops Ministers, State Party Chief
  2. From Rahul To Modi - Political Leaders, Their Remarks Abroad And Controversies Back Home
  3. Caste-Based Reservation: Right To Justice Vs Right To Equality
  4. The Marathas' Post-Mandal 'Backward March'
  5. In Tense Manipur, Sub-Categorisation And 'Creamy Layer' Could Open A Pandora's Box
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  2. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  5. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
World News
  1. Mexico To Become 1st Country To Allow Election Of Judiciary| All About The Controversial Judicial Overhaul
  2. The iPhone 'Prestige': Apple Thriving On Power Of Peer Influence & Joy Of Being 'Different'? Maybe
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  5. Maldives Says Muizzu To Visit India 'Very Soon' After 2 Ministers Who Defamed Modi Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 11, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Manipur Violence: Internet Suspended For 5 Days; Centre Sends 2,000 More CRPF Personnel
  3. Middle East Tensions: Israel Storms Into Tubas In West Bank, Anti-War Protests Erupt In Australia | Top Points
  4. Pitra Dosha In Astrology: Its Impact On Human Life And Effective Remedies To Remove It
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  6. Rachael ‘Raygun’ Gunn Claims World No. 1 Spot On Technicality Despite Paris Olympics Backlash
  7. Shimla Mosque Row: Protesters Clash With Security Forces; Police Resort To Lathi-Charge, Water Cannons
  8. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Play Abandoned For Second Day Running - In Pics