Guardians Of Data: Preventing PII Data Leaks In Payment Processing

Historically, many organizations have employed reactive methods to detect PII breaches, such as post-production log scraping. These approaches, though helpful in identifying leaks after they occur, fall short in preventing them in the first place. This gap leaves organizations vulnerable, as the damage is often done by the time a leak is discovered. Furthermore, the reliance on third-party tools for log analysis can be costly and inefficient, adding another layer of complexity to the already challenging task of maintaining data security.