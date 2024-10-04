Grubox: Revolutionizing Corporate Cafeterias With Tech-Enabled On-Demand Dining Solutions

Recently, Grubox has made a remarkable transition into offering on-demand cafeteria services tailored for small and medium-sized corporate offices. Partnering with local dark kitchens and caterers, they provide a wide array of meal options that can be customized and ordered via Grubox apps. Employees can order their meals starting from breakfast, lunch till dinner, ensuring fresh and timely delivery directly to their desks or designated cafeteria areas within 45 minutes. This significantly enhances convenience and variety available in office cafeterias from just a few options to hundreds of meal options. In a short span since its launch last year, Grubox is already delivering hundreds of meals daily and plans to reach 4,000 meals per day in the next one year. This service has particularly benefited offices without full-fledged cafeterias, who are preferring dry pantries, by providing a demand based flexible and efficient solution to meet their employees' dining needs.