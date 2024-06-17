Graduates From All Over The World Take The World Stage As Parul University Bids Farewell To Its International Students During The Pre-Convocation Ceremony

Additionally, the event was graced by a high-profile delegation from the Zimbabwe Council for Higher Education (ZimCHE) which included, Prof. Wilson Parawira - Deputy Chief Executive Officer and leader of the delegation, Dr. Christopher T. Mandizvidza, Director of registration and Accreditation and Mr. Orden Mabika, Officer: Quality Assurance, Practices, and Procedures. The University’s atmosphere was filled with pride and joy as graduates celebrated their success alongside their peers and professors as well as their parents. “When you embarked on this journey from your countries that was the first major decision that you made, today as you graduate, your journey continues and you have another big decision to make, and that is who you are going to become in the future”, shared the University’s President, Dr Devanshu J Patel. The University’s Vice-Chancellor was also present at the ceremony and commissioned the ceremony and the conferring of completion certificates.