From Railway Stalls To National Recognition: The Century-Old Legacy Of Dachepalli Publishers

Dachepalli Publishers, a name steeped in history, has been a beacon of educational excellence for over a century.

Originating in 1908, this Hyderabad-based company began its journey with a humble bookstall at Secunderabad railway station, founded by the visionary Dachepalli Kistaiah. His ingenious approach—sourcing books from Madras with the discreet help of a friendly ticket collector—set the stage for what would eventually become one of India's most esteemed publishing houses.

Kistaiah’s passion for education aligned perfectly with the Nizam of Hyderabad’s mission to boost literacy, especially in Urdu. This commitment to learning, coupled with a keen entrepreneurial spirit, laid the foundation for a publishing empire that would thrive across four generations.

Today, under the dynamic leadership of Vinod Kumar Dachepalli and Rushikesh Dachepalli, the company has expanded its influence far beyond its humble beginnings. Now the parent company of five subsidiaries—including APPLE BOOK COMPANY, ORANGE LEAF PUBLISHERS, and PELICAN PUBLISHING HOUSE—Dachepalli Publishers offers a vast array of educational products, ranging from traditional textbooks to innovative digital resources.

The road to success, however, has been anything but easy. When the reins were passed to the next generation, Harish and Abhinav Dachepalli, they faced significant challenges, including traditional management approaches and a resistance to change. Undeterred, they embarked on a bold mission to modernize the company, conducting in-depth demand analysis, and securing new contracts from schools across the nation. Their perseverance transformed Dachepalli Publishers into a national brand, complete with state-of-the-art, fully automated printing facilities.

But the Dachepalli family isn’t just resting on their laurels. They are actively expanding their reach through strategic initiatives designed to deepen their connections with educational institutions across India. These initiatives include student exchange programs, inter-school competitions, and scholarship opportunities, all aimed at fostering a vibrant educational community.

Dachepalli Publishers’ commitment to quality and innovation has earned them a place among South India’s top publishing houses. With over 1,500 titles to their name and their books found in over 15,000 schools across the country, their legacy is one of unparalleled excellence. Supported by an expansive infrastructure—including a 1,50,000 square feet central facility in Hyderabad equipped with the latest technology—Dachepalli Publishers is poised for even greater heights.

As they continue to break new ground, the Dachepalli family remains steadfast in their mission to advance education in India. Their story, which began over a century ago on a railway platform, is now one of national prominence and a bright, innovative future.

