From Coder To Visionary Leader: Santhosh Vijayabaskar's Inspiring Journey In Technology And Process Excellence

Santhosh Vijayabaskar’s professional journey is not just about achieving career milestones; it’s about transforming challenges into opportunities and inspiring those around him to do the same. With a solid technical foundation and a visionary approach, Santhosh has redefined what it means to lead in the field of Intelligent automation and process reengineering. From humble beginnings as a software engineer to his current role as Director of Automation and Process Reengineering, his story is one of resilience, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence. This in-depth Q&A takes us through his unique path, his philosophy on leadership, and how he continues to make a lasting impact on both his team and the broader tech community.
Q1: Santhosh, could you share a bit about your early years and what motivated you to enter the world of technology?
Santhosh Vijayabaskar: Growing up in India when technology was just taking off, I was captivated by computers and would spend hours teaching myself HTML. Back then, the internet wasn’t widely accessible, so I’d visit browsing centers, pay by the hour to download HTML code from popular sites, and then explore them at home on dial-up. That curiosity led me to start my first venture, Bharathsans, at age 15, where I built websites for local retailers.
This early experience paved my path to Computer Science, where I embraced open-source software. As a campus ambassador for Sun Microsystems and Mozilla, I organized over 100 sessions to share open-source knowledge and even launched one of India’s largest open-source symposiums, the Open Source University Meet-Up. In college, I also launched my second venture, Samgha Technologies, where we specialized in customizing open-source CRM and ERP solutions for businesses across India.
These formative years weren’t just about building technical skills; they instilled in me a drive to create impact with technology—a principle I carry forward in every role I take on
Q2: You’ve successfully transitioned from software engineering to leadership. How did you navigate this shift, and what challenges did you face?
Santhosh Vijayabaskar: Starting out as an entrepreneur with two early startups before moving into corporate roles, I brought a player-coach mindset to leadership from the beginning. For me, leadership was never about stepping away from the technical work but knowing when to dive in and when to step back. It’s a balance between being hands-on to solve pressing problems and zooming out to envision the bigger picture. I quickly learned that leadership is about creating an environment where the team thrives—not just by managing, but by guiding, empowering, and sometimes rolling up my sleeves alongside them.
One challenge I embraced was the shift from solving problems myself to enabling the team to find solutions. My focus became asking the right questions and building a culture of trust where team members felt supported to innovate. In those early years, I invested heavily in developing my strategic thinking, communication, and stakeholder management skills. But what I took away from it all was that great leadership is about more than just hitting targets. It’s about building an environment where others feel they can grow, stretch, and become the best at what they do. Watching my team’s growth and success became as fulfilling as any technical accomplishment.
Q3: You have extensive experience in Agile transformation. What inspired you to champion this methodology, and what impact has it had on your teams?
Santhosh Vijayabaskar: I was drawn to Agile because it fundamentally shifts the focus from processes to people. Early in my career, I saw projects where rigid methodologies stifled creativity and made teams feel more like cogs in a machine rather than contributors to something meaningful. Agile, on the other hand, values collaboration, adaptability, and continuous improvement. When I first introduced Agile practices to my teams, there was a lot of resistance. It was a challenge to break the habit of following predefined steps and encourage more flexible thinking. But over time, I saw the transformation: people became more engaged, there was more ownership of projects, and we started delivering value faster. The impact was not just on the timelines but also on team morale. People felt empowered to innovate and were more willing to experiment and take risks, which ultimately led to better outcomes.
Q4: You’ve led large-scale automation projects. What has been your most rewarding experience in this domain?
Santhosh Vijayabaskar: One of the most rewarding experiences was leading a digital transformation and process improvement project for one of my employers, where we re-engineered beneficiary authorization processes to withdraw funds, which reduced processing times from days to a few minutes, impacting millions of customers. We automated these critical business processes that were time-consuming, previously manual, and prone to errors, saving countless hours and reducing operational costs significantly. It was a huge undertaking, needing a solid grasp of both the business side and the technical side to make it work.
But honestly, What stuck with me was seeing the difference it made in people’s daily work lives. Employees who used to be tied up with repetitive, early-morning tasks—logging in at 5 AM, handling files, processing wires for beneficiaries —could finally focus on more meaningful, strategic work. The associate shared how these changes made their jobs easier and, more importantly, more fulfilling.
Q5: You’ve received numerous awards and recognition throughout your career. How do you view these accolades, and what do they mean to you?
Santhosh Vijayabaskar: Awards are always a humbling experience for me. They serve as reminders of the persistence it takes to push through challenges and keep aiming higher. To me, they aren’t just about recognition; they’re about reaffirming the dedication and purpose we bring to our work. Each one feels like a nudge to keep learning, keep pushing boundaries, and keep finding new ways to make a meaningful difference.
Q6: How do you balance your technical expertise with the leadership aspects of your role?
Santhosh Vijayabaskar: Balancing technical expertise with leadership can definitely be tricky. I’ve always seen myself as a continuous learner, and I make it a priority to stay engaged with the latest trends and skills. Most weekends, you’ll find me diving into online trainings, tinkering with hands-on projects, or even writing about what I’ve learned. I regularly blog on platforms like Dev Community and DZone, and I’ve shared insights as part of the Forbes Technology Council. Writing and sharing ideas is one way I stay connected to the field, and it keeps me sharp.
In addition to that, I’ve been fortunate to give back by mentoring and volunteering with industry councils, participating in roundtables, judging hackathons, and connecting with emerging talent. It’s rewarding—especially when, in 2024, I was recognized as a Top 1% mentor on ADPList and as one of the Top 25 Thought Leaders in Robotic Process Automation by Thinkers360. These activities keep me grounded in the technical side, but they also fuel my leadership by expanding my perspective.
As a leader, I believe we have to be smart about when we should zoom-in and when we should take a step back and focus on strategic vision, teambuilding, and long-term objectives. If you can create a strong team and trust their expertise, you can run a company without sacrificing the technical side. For me, it’s about inspiring through knowledge and staying connected, both to the industry and to the team’s growth
Q7: Public speaking is a big part of your professional persona. What drew you to it, and how has it shaped your career?
Santhosh Vijayabaskar: My journey into public speaking actually started in college. I was leading tech clubs and running sessions for my peers—not just to share what I knew, but to create a space where we could all learn together. As a Sun Campus Ambassador, I got to teach workshops, and that’s when I felt the true power of connecting with an audience. I’d watch speakers like Jonathan Schwartz, Steve Jobs, and India’s own APJ Abdul Kalam, and I was inspired by how naturally they could share ideas and move people. It made me realize that public speaking isn’t just about delivering information; it’s about sparking curiosity, inspiring action.
For me, speaking is a chance to share lessons, learn from the audience, and expand my own thinking. Over the years, it’s opened doors I hadn’t imagined and introduced me to a network of people who are just as passionate about technology and growth. What keeps me going, though, is knowing that a single talk might encourage someone to tackle a new challenge or see things differently. Public speaking has definitely shaped my career, but more than anything, it keeps reminding me of why I love this work—because there’s always something more to learn, always more to share
Q8: What has been the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your journey so far?
Santhosh Vijayabaskar: The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that success is not a solo journey. Throughout my career, I’ve had mentors who guided me, colleagues who supported me, and teams that trusted me. The value of building strong relationships cannot be overstated. Another key lesson is to embrace failure. There have been projects that didn’t go as planned, but each setback taught me something new. Whether it’s technical failures or leadership missteps, the ability to learn and adapt is what defines growth. I’ve learned to see failures as stepping stones rather than roadblocks, and that mindset has been crucial in navigating complex challenges.
Conclusion:
Santhosh Vijayabaskar’s journey is more than just a professional success story; it’s a testament to the power of perseverance, continuous learning, and a deep passion for technology. His commitment to transforming processes through automation, mentoring teams, and sharing knowledge has left a lasting impact on everyone he has worked with. As he continues to push boundaries and inspire others, his story reminds us that true leadership is about empowering others, embracing change, and always striving for excellence.