From Coder To Visionary Leader: Santhosh Vijayabaskar's Inspiring Journey In Technology And Process Excellence

Santhosh Vijayabaskar: Starting out as an entrepreneur with two early startups before moving into corporate roles, I brought a player-coach mindset to leadership from the beginning. For me, leadership was never about stepping away from the technical work but knowing when to dive in and when to step back. It’s a balance between being hands-on to solve pressing problems and zooming out to envision the bigger picture. I quickly learned that leadership is about creating an environment where the team thrives—not just by managing, but by guiding, empowering, and sometimes rolling up my sleeves alongside them.



One challenge I embraced was the shift from solving problems myself to enabling the team to find solutions. My focus became asking the right questions and building a culture of trust where team members felt supported to innovate. In those early years, I invested heavily in developing my strategic thinking, communication, and stakeholder management skills. But what I took away from it all was that great leadership is about more than just hitting targets. It’s about building an environment where others feel they can grow, stretch, and become the best at what they do. Watching my team’s growth and success became as fulfilling as any technical accomplishment.