From 15-Year-Old’s Hobby To India’s Meme Powerhouse: How Anusheel Chowdry’s The Ultimate Trolls Balances Humor, Social Issues, And Celebrity Influence

Since its inception in 2015, The Ultimate Trolls, founded by Anusheel Chowdry, has transformed the Indian meme scene by balancing humor with a keen sense of social responsibility.With fans ranging from Dinesh Karthik to Dhruv Jurel and Anuj Rawat, the platform resonates with people from all walks of life. What started as a passion project has evolved into one of India’s most influential meme pages, with 800,000 followers and an impressive 350 million monthly reach. Unlike many other meme platforms, The Ultimate Trolls is celebrated not just for its funny content but for addressing critical social issues in a manner that resonates with its audience.
Anusheel and his team of five focus on highlighting issues such as online harassment, frequently using the platform’s wide reach to support justice initiatives for women facing online abuse. This commitment to social causes has earned The Ultimate Trolls recognition as more than just a meme page. Political parties have also taken notice, approaching Anusheel’s team for their reach and impact during election campaigns—a testament to the platform’s influence in shaping public opinion.
Beyond its social impact, The Ultimate Trolls is a powerful promotional vehicle within the entertainment industry. Over the years, it has become a staple for movie and web series promotions, collaborating with major brands like IPL, Amazon, Dream11, and Myntra. The platform has also been instrumental in supporting emerging digital talents, including Harsh Beniwal and Ashish Chanchlani, who have benefited from Anusheel’s reach and audience engagement strategies.
The Ultimate Trolls, while still under a million followers, boasts one of the highest engagement rates on Instagram—a feat few can claim. This accomplishment speaks volumes about Anusheel’s dedication to creating content that resonates with his audience. As one of India’s first meme pages, The Ultimate Trolls continues to be a trailblazer, inspiring new creators and proving that digital platforms can indeed spark meaningful change.