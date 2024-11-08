From 15-Year-Old’s Hobby To India’s Meme Powerhouse: How Anusheel Chowdry’s The Ultimate Trolls Balances Humor, Social Issues, And Celebrity Influence

Since its inception in 2015, The Ultimate Trolls, founded by Anusheel Chowdry, has transformed the Indian meme scene by balancing humor with a keen sense of social responsibility.With fans ranging from Dinesh Karthik to Dhruv Jurel and Anuj Rawat, the platform resonates with people from all walks of life. What started as a passion project has evolved into one of India’s most influential meme pages, with 800,000 followers and an impressive 350 million monthly reach. Unlike many other meme platforms, The Ultimate Trolls is celebrated not just for its funny content but for addressing critical social issues in a manner that resonates with its audience.