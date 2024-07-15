Ekagrata CA Acquired By Adda247

A Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary by qualification, Mr Agrawal has been teaching CA students since 2011, when he started Zaware’s Professional Academy in Pune, Maharashtra. In May 2020, he joined Unacademy with the responsibility to establish its CA vertical. He built the division from the ground up, and by December—just six months after he took on that responsibility—Unacademy had become popular in the CA fraternity, and Mr Agrawal and his team were counted among India’s top YouTube educators. In August 2023, he parted ways with Unacademy and took it as an opportunity to launch his own CA-only edtech venture, Ekagrata Eduserv Pvt. Ltd., within three days. Despite having multiple offers from the sector at that time, he started from scratch to launch Ekagrata CA, which went on to become one of India’s top platforms for CA aspirants.