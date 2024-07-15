Hub4Business

Ekagrata CA Acquired By Adda247

Ekagrata CA, a leading CA test-preparation startup founded by Anshul Agrawal, has been acquired by Adda247's parent company, Metis Eduventures Pvt. Ltd., in a strategic move to expand its educational offerings. This acquisition, finalized on Chartered Accountants Day, marks a significant milestone for both companies in the edtech sector.

Ekagrata CA
info_icon

Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary Anshul Agrawal-led Ekagrata Eduserv Pvt. Ltd., which operates CA test-preparation startup Ekagrata CA, has been acquired by Adda247’s holding company, Metis EduventuresPvt. Ltd., in a cash and equity transaction. The deal was formalised on 1 July, the National Chartered Accountants Day, which is observed to signify the contribution of CAs to the country’s financial sector and economy.

Ekagrata CA has generated heightened interest among investors and peers since its launch on 29 August 2023 and the maiden batch’s intake on 1 September of the same year.It is a profitable venture.

Founded by Mr Anshul Agrawal along with fellow CAs Nishant Kumar, Jatin Dembla and Swati Agrawal (who is also a CS), Ekagrata Eduserv roped in star educators CA Darshan Jain and CA Adarsh Joshi to impart top-notch training to CA aspirants. Following itsonline success, the company opened its maiden offline centre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in February 2024.

“Ekagrata CA will continue as a brand after this deal, and this takeover opens up several avenues for the brand to go deeper into the CA tutoring space. Multiple edtech players have evinced interest in our business during the last 10 months. It was only after thoroughly evaluating the ecosystem in line with our ambition to take Ekagrata CA to the next level that we decided to be part of Adda247,” said Mr Agrawal, who has been teaching CA aspirants since 2011.

“All of us at Ekagrata CA are excited at the new opportunities awaiting us and look forward to imparting the topmost quality training to the new batch being enrolled,” he added.

Mr Agrawal’s first entrepreneurial venture was the Zaware’s Professional Academy in Pune. In May 2020, he joined Unacademy as a Leader for the CA category. He built the vertical from the ground up, and by December—just six months after he took on that responsibility—Unacademy had become popular in the CA fraternity, and Mr Agrawal and his team were counted among India’s top YouTube educators.

He launched his second venture, Ekagrata Eduserv Pvt. Ltd., in August 2023, within just three days of parting ways with Unacademy. In a span of 10 months, Ekagrata has enrolled over 20,000 students and gained over 1lakh subscribers on its YouTube channel.

“Adda247 will continue with the brand Ekagrata CA, and Ekagrata CA’s Indore and Adda247’s Gurugram offices will manage the operations. Our website will remain unchanged and continue to function as it exists,” Ms Agrawal shared.

“All the Google Drive and pen-drive classes will continue to be conducted on Ekagrata Play App. The Ekagrata CA live classes will migrate to the Adda247 App. The transition will only enhance the learning experience without affecting the subscription for any kind of existing students,” said Mr Kumar.

“After the acquisition, Ekagrata will not start any fresh offline batch. Entire operations will be carried out online only. However, we are committed to ensuring that any of the offline students don’t face any disruption. We will serve each CA aspirant as promised at the time of onboarding them,” Mr Dembla clarified.

Mr Agrawal, along with Ms Agrawal, Mr Kumar and Mr Dembla, have joined Metis Eduventures. While Mr Agrawal has been redesignated as its Director, the co-founders are Associate Directors.

“The strategic acquisition of Ekagrata CA enables Adda247 to introduce yet another stream other than the bouquet of our existing offerings. Team Ekagrata’s expertise in the field is unmatched, and we welcome them to be an integral part of our family,” Mr Anil Nagar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adda247, said.

“The popularity of CA CS Anshul Agrawal and the brand Ekagrata CA will only enhance the value for Adda247. There could not have been a better day than 1 July, the Chartered Accountants Day, to formalise our association. It underscores the dedication the team brings in and aligns with our values,” Adda247’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Saurabh Bansal, said.

Within a week since the acquisition, there has been a spike in the enquiry and enrolment for the CA Intermediate and CA Foundation courses offered by Ekagrata CA.

ABOUT CA CS ANSHUL AGRAWAL:

A Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary by qualification, Mr Agrawal has been teaching CA students since 2011, when he started Zaware’s Professional Academy in Pune, Maharashtra. In May 2020, he joined Unacademy with the responsibility to establish its CA vertical. He built the division from the ground up, and by December—just six months after he took on that responsibility—Unacademy had become popular in the CA fraternity, and Mr Agrawal and his team were counted among India’s top YouTube educators. In August 2023, he parted ways with Unacademy and took it as an opportunity to launch his own CA-only edtech venture, Ekagrata Eduserv Pvt. Ltd., within three days. Despite having multiple offers from the sector at that time, he started from scratch to launch Ekagrata CA, which went on to become one of India’s top platforms for CA aspirants.

ABOUT EKAGRATA CA:

‘Ekagrata CA’ was launched as a YouTube channel and mobile application on 29 August 2023 with the objective of imparting the highest quality education to aspiring CAs for Intermediate and Foundation courses. The first batch was launched on 1 September 2023 and received an overwhelming response from the students. Within a short span of 10 months, Ekagrata CA has cornered a sizeable share of this market. Upon student demand, the startup opened its maiden offline centre in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in February 2024. So far, the edtech has a student base of over 20,000 and counting. Post the acquisition, Ekagrata CA will function under the ownership of Adda247 and be managed by Mr Agrawal and his team.

Advertisement

ABOUT ADDA247:

Adda247 is India’s top multilingual edtech platform, offering courses for over 500 exams and backed by investors such as Westbridge, Google, Info Edge, Asha Impact, and more. Founded in 2016 by Anil Nagar and Saurabh Bansal, Adda247 aims to make education affordable for over 500 million learners across India.

With courses in 12 Indian languages and innovative technology for low bandwidth, Adda247 serves over 40 million monthly users and has 2 million students enrolled in its premium courses. Their offerings include live online classes, on-demand video courses, mock tests, e-books and books, all tailored for specific exam preparations. Adda247 is dedicated to fostering accessibility and affordability in education, with multiple brands like Adda247 and StudyIQ, addressing specific aspirant needs.

Advertisement

You may contact us on inquiry.ekgrata@gmail.com

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  2. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  4. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
  5. Why Para Shuttler Manasi Blasted Bhajji, Raina, Yuvi - 'Disability' Controversy Explained
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter; PM Modi Likely To Address UNGA Session On Sept 26
  2. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  3. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
  4. Kolhapur: Video Of Mob Vandalising Mosque Goes Viral, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders Amid Clashes
  5. Delhi Excise Policy Scam: SC To Hear Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea On July 29
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Stranger Things 5' First Look Revealed, Samantha On Life After Divorce And Health Challenges, Asha Parekh On Wedding Rumours With Shammi Kapoor
  2. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  3. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  4. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
  5. 'I Went Through Fire To Get Here': Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Life After Divorce From Naga Chaitanya And Myositis Diagnosis
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  2. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  3. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  4. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  5. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player