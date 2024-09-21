Eduverse Summit 2024 – A Breeding Ground For Emerging Trends In Global Education

One of the standout sessions at the Eduverse Summit India 2024 was "AI and Big Data: Pioneering the Next Frontier in Educational Transformation," which featured key insights from leaders such as Amit Prabhu from Accenture and Ashish Jaiswar from the University of Reading. This session delved into how AI and big data can revolutionize education by enabling personalized learning and predictive analytics to support student outcomes better. The data-driven innovations discussed in this session highlight the potential for technology to make education smarter, more adaptive, and better suited to preparing learners for the future workforce