Educator And Researcher: Saloni Sharma’s Dedication To Science Education And Botanical Research

From 2005 to 2009, Saloni engaged in research focused on "An integrated approach for increasing biomass production, nutrient uptake, and productivity of some medicinal plants of the Indian Thar Desert." Her research aimed to enhance the growth and productivity of medicinal plants in challenging environmental conditions.Saloni was involved in the collection and identification of arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM) fungi associated with medicinal plants from the Indian Thar Desert. Her work in this area contributed to the understanding of symbiotic relationships that enhance plant growth and resilience. In her research, Saloni also conducted isolation, purification, and culturing of bacteria, which is essential for studying plant-microbe interactions and their impact on plant health and productivity. Saloni selected efficient AM strains and microorganisms for increasing biomass production and nutrient uptake in medicinal plants. Her research has significant implications for sustainable agriculture and the cultivation of medicinal plants in arid regions.