Dogecoin Price Slumps As SLERF And Raboo Shine In Booming Meme Market

However, not even the most deluded Dogecoin moonboy will believe that it could recreate its 2021 chart in 2024—not with its market cap. At this point, Dogecoin is more of an “index” for the meme coin market rather than an investment with the potential to go on another 100x in the next cycle. The Dogecoin price took a tumble to start May, falling to $0.12, but has since bounced back in the past week. Dogecoin price predictions peg the meme coin to run anywhere from 2x to 5x in the next bull cycle at most.