Discover The Best Automatic Washing Machines Buy Them On Easy EMIs

Explore the top automatic washing machines in India, their features, pricing, and Bajaj Finserv’s convenient EMI options for affordable purchases.

Washing machines have revolutionised home laundry, offering efficient and convenient ways to keep clothes clean and fresh. Among the different types available, automatic washing machines are especially popular for their ease of use, allowing users to simply load clothes, set preferences, and let the machine handle the rest. Automatic washing machines come in two varieties: top-load and front-load, each catering to different preferences and needs. Before buying an automatic washing machine, however, it’s essential to thoroughly research features, specifications, and functions to find the right model for your home.

Finding the ideal automatic washing machine is made simple with Bajaj Mall. Here, you can explore a wide range of models, compare prices, and examine each machine’s unique features. Bajaj Mall enables users to make informed choices by providing all the details you need to pick the best option for your home. Once you've decided on a model, visit a nearby Bajaj Finserv partner store to complete your purchase. With over 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across more than 4000 cities in India, Bajaj Finserv offers you ample choice and convenience. Furthermore, Bajaj Finserv’s financing options allow you to ease the financial burden with affordable EMIs and zero down payment offers, ensuring a budget-friendly purchase experience.

Benefits of automatic washing machines

Automatic washing machines are more than just a time-saver—they offer a variety of features designed to enhance your laundry experience:

  • Efficient washing cycles: Modern automatic washing machines are built with quick and efficient cycles, which save water and energy.

  • User-friendly controls: With easy-to-use digital panels, users can select washing modes, adjust settings, and monitor progress with minimal effort.

  • Customisable options: Automatic models often come with multiple wash settings for fabrics like cotton, wool, and synthetics, making it easy to care for all types of clothing.

  • Durability and design: Built with robust materials, these machines are designed to withstand long-term usage and are available in a range of finishes to match your home décor.

Top selling automatic washing machines available in India

Here are some of the best-selling automatic washing machines in India, showcasing a variety of features and capacities to suit different needs. Each model is available at competitive prices and comes with flexible EMI options on Bajaj Mall.

Model

Price on Bajaj Mall

EMI starting at

Godrej 7 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Graphite Grey)

Rs. 16990

Rs. 1300/m

Whirlpool 7.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (Grey)

Rs. 18500

Rs. 1542/m

IFB 6.5 kg Front Load Washing Machine (Silver)

Rs. 30590

Rs. 1700/m

Lloyd 10.5 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Silver)

Rs. 41500

Rs. 2306/m

Haier 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Dark Jade Silver)

Rs. 43500

Rs. 1994/m

Samsung 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Black)

Rs. 50700

Rs. 4225/m

LG 9 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Black)

Rs. 52990

Rs. 3999/m

Each of these top models is designed to deliver optimal cleaning performance, energy efficiency, and durability, making them ideal choices for households looking for quality washing machines.

Financing options with Bajaj Finserv

Purchasing a fully automatic washing machine is now easier with Bajaj Finserv’s flexible financing options. Bajaj Mall provides comprehensive information on various models, helping you select the perfect washing machine for your home. Once you’ve made your choice, visit a Bajaj Finserv store to access financing options that allow you to pick a repayment tenure suited to your budget. This flexibility ensures a hassle-free shopping experience, whether for electronics or home appliances. Bajaj Finserv offers competitive deals and versatile payment options, making it simple to afford the best fully automatic washing machines for your needs.

Advantages of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

Choosing Bajaj Finserv for your next washing machine purchase comes with numerous benefits:

  • Competitive prices: Get the best value for your money with competitively priced automatic washing machines on Bajaj Finserv, ensuring affordable payments.

  • Easy EMIs: Bajaj Finserv’s EMI options provide flexibility, allowing you to select a repayment tenure that fits your budget, making high-quality appliances affordable and accessible.

  • Zero down payment: For select washing machines, Bajaj Finserv offers a zero down payment option, enabling you to bring home your appliance without an initial upfront cost.

  • Variety and accessibility: Bajaj Finserv partners with stores across multiple cities, offering a wide selection of washing machines in accessible locations, providing unmatched convenience for buyers.

Automatic washing machines provide both ease and efficiency for households across India. By choosing one of the top-selling models from Bajaj Mall, customers can find machines that fit their requirements perfectly. Bajaj Finserv’s financing options make it easy to bring home the latest washing machine models, with options for flexible EMIs and zero down payments that ensure affordability. Explore Bajaj Mall to discover a range of automatic washing machines that match your preferences and budget, and bring home the convenience of quality washing at a great value.

