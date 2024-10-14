Digitizing E-Governance licensing And Permitting: The Journey Of Roshan Mahant

Over the past eight years at Launch IT Corp., I have led numerous projects focused on digitizing licensing and permitting processes in e-governance using the Amanda enterprise platform. These successful implementations have consistently resulted in securing new project contracts. When I first began working with Amanda, our company was relatively new to e-governance digitization. Through dedication and hard work, we have since grown into a leading expert in Amanda implementations and have established ourselves as an official implementation partner for Granicus, the product's parent company.