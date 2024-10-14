Digitizing E-Governance licensing And Permitting: The Journey Of Roshan Mahant

Roshan is an Expert E-Governance Systems Architect and developer specializing in public sector IT modernization initiatives leveraging the Amanda government licensing platform. His career has been defined by a passion for innovation, leading to transformative solutions for government agencies such as the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), Iowa Board of Nursing (IBON), Iowa Board of Medicine (IBM), and others.
Roshan played a critical role in designing and developing the Charitable Gaming Information Processing System (CHIPS) for the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). His contributions include building both the back-office and public portal for processing applications related to charitable events. By introducing new features and enhancing the Amanda system, he streamlined the licensing process, allowing for better task distribution and secure file management. Roshan’s contributions to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) led to a seamless integration of business workflows, digitizing processes for charitable gaming licenses, and more. His work revolutionized how the agency manages over 31,000 Millionaire Party events and other crucial activities.
Roshan designed and developed licensing applications for the Iowa Board of Nursing (IBON), Iowa Board of Medicine (IBM), and Iowa Dental Board (IDB). His work focused on improving the public portal for license management and integrating payment gateways for multiple licenses. Roshan also developed an encryption tool in compliance with FIPS 140 standards, enhancing document security for licensed professionals.
While continuing his work on the CHIPS project, Roshan led a parallel project in Australia, overseeing data migration and database performance improvements for the City of New South Wales. He successfully migrated legacy data to the new Amanda system, ensuring compliance with strict governance and privacy standards. His work optimized database procedures, resulting in improved efficiency for the city's operations.
Through introducing several cutting-edge features such as secure document management, automated workflows, and advanced data encryption, Roshan’s work has greatly enhanced public sector efficiencies.
As a dedicated educator, Roshan has trained over 25,000 students in programming languages and frameworks like C, C++, Data Structures, Java, Struts, Spring Boot, Microservices. His tenure as Head of Department at LVP College focused on fostering industrial relations, leading research efforts, and ensuring quality education in technical fields. Roshan's educational work has shaped the careers of numerous professionals in the tech industry.
What inspired you to focus on digitizing public sector licensing workflows?
My interest in digitizing public sector workflows stems from my passion for developing impactful software solutions. Working in e-governance offers a unique opportunity to improve public services and simplify regulatory processes. This field allows me to apply my technical skills to help governments operate more efficiently, which is incredibly rewarding.
What key challenges did you face in e-governance, and how did you overcome them?
One of the biggest challenges was integrating diverse systems while ensuring compliance with regulations. E-governance requires seamless communication between multiple databases and services. I tackled this by architecting secure and scalable workflows that integrated document management and payment systems. Security and data privacy were also major challenges, which I addressed by implementing robust encryption protocols and secure workflows.
Could you highlight some of your proudest achievements in your career?
I’m particularly proud of the work I did with the Iowa Board of Nursing (IBON) where I developed a secure licensing system, and with the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) where I helped streamline the licensing process for charitable gaming. Both projects required innovative solutions that enhanced security and efficiency.
My notable accomplishment involves designing and integrating an encryption solution compliant with the FIPS 140 standards to secure state board documents both in transit and at rest. The FBI recommends state boards to enforce encryption for safeguarding user information within uploaded documents. I devised a framework aligned with FIPS 140 specifications, addressing this need. Notably, the existing e-governance platform, Amanda, lacked tailored encryption features. I developed a distinct framework, seamlessly integrating it with Amanda at the product owner's approval to adhere to FBI guidelines. With each board serving over 10,000+ users, the implemented solution effectively shields sensitive data from unauthorized access.
While working on the CHIPS project for the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), I digitized the entire charitable gaming process for licensing gaming events. I analyzed the existing workflows in the legacy system and, leveraging insights from subject matter experts (SMEs), re-engineered and implemented them on the Amanda enterprise platform. The system now boasts 99.9% uptime and high customer satisfaction rates. Additionally, I designed and integrated several custom features not originally available in Amanda to meet client requirements, including secure system emails, bulk document downloads, batch printing, document management system integration, and a round-robin algorithm for task assignments.
How have your contributions helped the organizations you’ve worked with?
By developing innovative solutions, I’ve significantly enhanced organizational efficiencies and customer satisfaction. My work has led to increased revenue, improved service delivery, and elevated brand credibility for the organizations I’ve worked with, particularly in e-governance.
Over the past eight years at Launch IT Corp., I have led numerous projects focused on digitizing licensing and permitting processes in e-governance using the Amanda enterprise platform. These successful implementations have consistently resulted in securing new project contracts. When I first began working with Amanda, our company was relatively new to e-governance digitization. Through dedication and hard work, we have since grown into a leading expert in Amanda implementations and have established ourselves as an official implementation partner for Granicus, the product's parent company.
What do you find most rewarding about working with Amanda?
The most fulfilling aspect of working with Amanda is the opportunity to improve public services. The flexibility of the platform allows for a high level of customization, making it easier to create solutions that benefit both citizens and government agencies.
Can you tell us about your experience as an author and researcher?
I’ve written extensively on topics such as microservices architecture and cloud optimization of different platforms. My ongoing book, “The Art of Decoding Microservices,” explores these themes in depth. Additionally, my research on E-governance, AI and security has helped businesses adopt more efficient and secure systems.
What drives your continuous pursuit of excellence?
I’m driven by the desire to create meaningful change. Overcoming challenges and delivering impactful solutions is what keeps me motivated to continually push boundaries and innovate.
What are the key skills needed for Amanda professionals today?
Amanda professionals need a combination of technical skills, including expertise in Java, ZK framework, database management, and UI technologies. Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to adapt to emerging trends are also crucial for success in this field.
What are your future goals?
I aim to continue contributing to the development of e-governance platforms, helping public sector organizations implement cutting-edge technologies that enhance their services. I also plan to remain at the forefront of innovation by continuously learning and applying industry best practices.