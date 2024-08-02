Country Holidays Travel India Awarded As The Best Vacation Planner Of The Year 2024

Talking with the representatives of Country Holidays Travel India, Mr. Pratyush Raj, Miss Anjali, Mr. Shubhankar about their feelings after getting this prestigious award. They said that the company believes that “just like food, clothes, and shelter, we believe that a quality vacation is also a part of human needs. With a vision of making premium vacations possible for everyone, Country Holidays Travel India took the initiative, and now more than 10,000 families are a part of it. CHT is now among India's leading vacation service providers and has received five prestigious awards for its extraordinary services. With a budget price range, families are having quality vacations across the globe.