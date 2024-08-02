Country Holidays Travel India Awarded As The Best Vacation Planner Of The Year 2024

In a dazzling testament to their exceptional service and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, Country Holidays Travel India has been awarded the title of “Vacation Planner of the Year 2024” by Shri Rajiv Shukla Ji, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha, and Vice President of BCCI.
World Achievers Summit and Awards-2024 held at the Constitution Club of India, Delhi. The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including the Chief Guest, Shri Rajiv Shukla Ji, Member of Parliament Rajya Sabha and Vice President of BCCI, and the Guest of Honour, Shri Rakesh Mishra Ji, President of the Ghaziabad Cricket Association. The ceremony was further honored by the presence of Chief Guest Shri Sunil Sharma Ji, Honorable Cabinet Minister of the Uttar Pradesh Government. The event also featured the Guest of Honour Shri Sangh Priya Bhante Rahul Ji and Shri Sangsoi Koo, who joined the stage alongside other dignitaries.
The award not only highlights Country Holidays Travel's success in delivering remarkable travel services but also underscores their role in setting new benchmarks for the industry. This recognition comes at a time when the travel landscape is evolving rapidly, and Country Holidays Travel India has been at the forefront of adapting to these changes with agility and innovation.
Country Holidays Travel India has long been celebrated for its personalized service, attention to detail, and innovative travel solutions. The company’s commitment to excellence is evident in their bespoke travel itineraries, exceptional customer support, and deep understanding of their clients' unique needs and preferences.
Talking with the representatives of Country Holidays Travel India, Mr. Pratyush Raj, Miss Anjali, Mr. Shubhankar about their feelings after getting this prestigious award. They said that the company believes that “just like food, clothes, and shelter, we believe that a quality vacation is also a part of human needs. With a vision of making premium vacations possible for everyone, Country Holidays Travel India took the initiative, and now more than 10,000 families are a part of it. CHT is now among India's leading vacation service providers and has received five prestigious awards for its extraordinary services. With a budget price range, families are having quality vacations across the globe.
With more than 18 brands globally, CHT is now associated with 6500+ Hotels & Resorts. Not only hotels and resorts, CHT has its travel desk that facilitates its clients with air travel services, currency exchange, activities in different destinations, group tours, and many other travel accommodations. Apart from vacation services, with a vertical of banquets and events, CHT is providing event services facilities on budget. We are opening our branches in TIER-1 cities in India to increase employment and to communicate in the local market. We are expanding globally to make a remarkable presence.”
On the eve of reaching this milestone, Country Holidays Travel India has also announced the opening of its new offices in Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and London.
Talking about the growth of the company, Mr. Pratyush said that the firm has a growth rate of 40% in terms of clients. The families are availing of the services of Country Holidays Travel very effectively and conveniently with the help of their newly launched application, which caters to all their travel needs in one place.
For more information about Country Holidays Travel India and their services, please visit www.countryholidaystravel.com