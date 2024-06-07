Core Scientific, A Bitcoin Miner, Signs Deal With Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave; These Coins Are Predicted By Analysts To Surge Significantly

In recent times, a Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific signed a deal with a Nvidia-backed firm called CoreWeave. Amid this deal, Bitcoin is poised for a rally and holders anticipate a retest of its all-time high soon. Meanwhile, these top crypto coins - KangaMoon, Cardano, Avalanche, and Polkadot - have been identified by analysts as gems that will likely surge significantly in the coming months. Let us find out why.
KangaMoon: One Of The Best Coins To Invest In
KangaMoon (KANG) has become a prominent player and one of the best cryptos to invest in because of its special fusion of GameFi's and SocialFi's P2E models. Because of these qualities, KangaMoon is among the top crypto coins that are expected to do well in the cryptocurrency market. After raising more than $7.9 million during its ongoing presale, KangaMoon is expected to reach the $10 million milestone by the end of June.
KangaMoon stands out primarily because of its exceptional potential to upend the crypto market, even outside of the coin presale. The goal of KANG’s project is to create an immersive Kangaverse ecosystem, where users can participate in various gaming activities, such as competitions with a battle theme and personalized KANG characters. In addition to playing, non-players can win the token by participating in sporadic challenges and speculative betting.
These incentives, which typically take the shape of KANG tokens and other in-game items, can subsequently be exchanged for real money on the KangaMoon market. In addition, the KANG token has several uses, such as being a governance token and an in-game currency. Meanwhile, KangaMoon is currently trading at $0.025 in the bonus presale stage after a 400% increase from its initial offering of $0.005.
In addition to providing a substantial return on investment for its initial backers, KangaMoon is one of the top crypto coins because of its quickly expanding community, which now numbers over 10,000 token holders and over 32,000 registered users. It is anticipated that these figures will rise further in light of KangaMoon's upcoming BitMart listing, although it has already been listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko.
Bitcoin Price Consolidates
For more than ten days, the Bitcoin price has been trapped in a small trading range, leading market players to expect a significant breakout. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin trading volume has been impacted by growing interest in altcoins. Bitcoin has shown a horizontal and stagnant trend over the last week, especially after pulling back from levels above $71,000, which reduced its bullish momentum.
Investors anticipate that this stasis will last for a while, but in the long run, market conditions may change dramatically, which would impact the price of Bitcoin. Major cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, are currently predicted to continue their sluggish trend for the month. Moreover, the 24-hour Bitcoin trading volume is currently $28.52 billion having increased by over 15%.
Cardano Trading Volume Rises Amid Founder’s Plans
Since Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed plans to possibly interact with renowned American businessman and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Cardano community has been a hive of rumours and conjecture. This disclosure was made in response to a question from a user on X regarding Hoskinson's past interactions with Musk.
Charles Hoskinson, the creator of Cardano, was directly asked a question in a recent exchange on X. Meanwhile, the Cardano price has dipped by 0.4% within the past 7 days while the 24-hour Cardano trading volume has risen by over 4% to reach $305.8 million. Moreover, the Cardano price is currently trading at $0.455 per token.
Avalanche Price Chart Analysis
When one looks at the six-month Avalanche price chart, one sees a choppy path with sharp highs and lows. This volatility shows how dependent on specific developments inside its ecosystem and how susceptible the Avalanche coin is to broad market trends. For the past few months, Avalanche has demonstrated a trend of price spikes and equally sharp corrections.
After a recent fall from the highs of April, the cryptocurrency seems to be stabilizing at $35 at the moment. The Avalanche coin might keep rising if it can maintain support at the crucial $35 level, especially if there is a bigger bull run in the cryptocurrency market. But significant resistance is awaiting at $48 and $53, levels that Avalanche has tested and been unable to surpass in the past few months.
Polkadot Price Prediction
As of July 4, 2024, the Polkadot price is expected to increase by 228.26% to reach $ 22.98, based on the current price prediction. Technical indicators indicate that the current mood is bearish. During the previous 30 days, Polkadot had 15 out of 30 (or 50%) green days and 3.66% price volatility. Based on the Polkadot price prediction, the projected annual low price of Polkadot for 2025 is $7.00, based on the cryptocurrency's past price fluctuations.
Polkadot is expected to cost up to $33.11 next year, in the meantime. The Polkadot price is expected to range from $7.00 at the low end to $33.11 at the high end in 2025. If Polkadot hits the higher price target, Polkadot could see a 371.09% increase in value by 2025 compared to its current price.
KangaMoon To Skyrocket Soon ?
Even before its launch, KangaMoon has already begun to make waves thanks to the current bull market momentum. As one of the top crypto coins of 2024, KangaMoon promises its early investors a 1,000% return on their investment in addition to the floating 400% profits from the ongoing presale.
