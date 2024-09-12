Changing Tastes Of The Indian Consumer: How Swadgram Brings Global Brands To India

Hub4Business

The global food landscape is rapidly evolving, with consumers increasingly seeking diverse, international flavors that not only offer quality but are convenient and healthy. In India, this shift is particularly evident as the appetite for global brands and unique food products grows stronger each day.

The global food landscape is rapidly evolving, with consumers increasingly seeking diverse, international flavors that not only offer quality but are convenient and healthy. In India, this shift is particularly evident as the appetite for global brands and unique food products grows stronger each day. Swadgram was born out of this changing dynamic during the early days of the post COVID-lockdown—a time when consumer behavior was drastically evolving. As most businesses came to a standstill, Swadgram’s founders—Ajal Babu K, Ramachandran G, Mohammed Rameez, and Arun Vijayan—recognized a critical opening in the market: the rising opportunity for international food brands in India.

With deep industry insights and an experiential understanding of the F&B landscape in India, Swadgram envisioned bringing global flavors to Indian consumers by handpicking and distributing brands that resonated with the global aspiration of modern-day customer. Their mission is to bridge the gap between global brands and the Indian market by creating a platform where world-class food and beverage brands can thrive in India, and where Indian consumers can savor the best the world has to offer.

What truly sets Swadgram apart is its commitment to building brands, not just distributing them. Rather than flooding the market with countless products, Swadgram handpicks brands that resonate with local tastes and have a compelling story to tell. At its core, Swadgram is not just a distribution company—it is a curator of global F&B brands tailored for Indian palates. The company’s unique, asset-light, technology-driven model allows it to stay agile, adapting swiftly to market trends and making data-informed decisions. This approach optimizes operations and fuels a robust network of partnerships, creating a win-win for both brands and consumers. This strategic focus has positioned Swadgram as a key player in the market, setting a fresh standard for modern food consumption in India.

Swadgram has a special focus to ASEAN countries considering its geo political importance, its international expertise, has influenced how they approach the Indian market. By leveraging insights from their global partnerships, the company has developed a nuanced understanding of market trends, product innovations, and best practices. This global exposure, combined with local expertise, enables Swadgram to introduce products that appeal to modern day consumers.

One of Swadgram’s earliest and important partnerships was with Luwak White Koffie, Indonesia’s leading coffee premix brand, which paved the way for the company to expand its portfolio to over 11 brands from Indonesia alone. They experienced commendable growth as they partnered with brands in Thailand, including Dutch Mill, a top dairy brand offering probiotic and malt-based drinks, and Mutale, which granted them exclusive global distribution rights. The company’s portfolio further diversified with brands like Vifon from Vietnam known for authentic Vietnamese noodles, Supercorn known for its healthier baked corn snacks, Lasegar the authentic natural functional drink and Golden Ginger, renowned for premium ginger candies. Currently Swadgram has already expanded its brand partnerships to Taiwan and aims to surpass 50 brand partners across four countries by the end of this year.

Swadgram consistently generates significant revenue from west and south regions, The company is set to enter the northern market in October, further expanding its reach and targeting a combined monthly turnover of 10 crore. As Swadgram looks ahead, the company’s ambitions extend beyond the Indian market. Plans are underway to expand their presence in the Middle East, continuing their mission to redefine the distribution landscape and set new standards for success in the F&B industry.

At Swadgram the goal is to build an ecosystem—a network of partnerships that includes retailers, distributors, trade bodies, and of course, the global brands themselves. This ecosystem is designed to not only introduce new products to the market but to ensure their success through strategic collaborations, targeted marketing, and a deep understanding of the consumer. Their close engagement with consulates and trade bodies of partnering countries is a testament to their commitment in bringing the best of the world to India, with a focus on quality, authenticity, and innovation.

With a business model designed to be sustainable and resilient, Swadgram is poised to continue its journey, as they expand their horizons. Swadgram's story is one of innovation, opportunity, and a relentless drive to reshape the future of F&B brand distribution in India.

