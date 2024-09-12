Changing Tastes Of The Indian Consumer: How Swadgram Brings Global Brands To India

One of Swadgram’s earliest and important partnerships was with Luwak White Koffie, Indonesia’s leading coffee premix brand, which paved the way for the company to expand its portfolio to over 11 brands from Indonesia alone. They experienced commendable growth as they partnered with brands in Thailand, including Dutch Mill, a top dairy brand offering probiotic and malt-based drinks, and Mutale, which granted them exclusive global distribution rights. The company’s portfolio further diversified with brands like Vifon from Vietnam known for authentic Vietnamese noodles, Supercorn known for its healthier baked corn snacks, Lasegar the authentic natural functional drink and Golden Ginger, renowned for premium ginger candies. Currently Swadgram has already expanded its brand partnerships to Taiwan and aims to surpass 50 brand partners across four countries by the end of this year.