Hub4Business

Celebrating Visionary Leadership - Shubhrangam Malaviya

A Trailblazer in AI And Big Data Actively Shaping The Future Of Fintech.

Shubhrangam Malaviya
Shubhrangam Malaviya
info_icon

A few visionaries stand out in the technology and innovation-driven world, who anticipate the future and actively shape it. Here we are talking about none other than Shubhrangam Malaviya, a seasoned leader in AI and big data. Shubhrangam has recently been honored with the prestigious “Leader of Tomorrow Award - Visionary Leader in AI and Big Data” by Outlook Magazine. This recognition is a testament to his remarkable contributions and unwavering commitment to advancing the field of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data.

A Journey of Innovation and Dedication

Receiving this award holds a deep significance for Shubhrangam both personally and professionally. "Thank you! Receiving the Visionary Leader in AI and Big Data award is a significant honor for me. It’s significant to be recognized by Outlook, a magazine I’ve admired since childhood," he shares. For Shubhrangam this award is more than just a personal accolade, it is a powerful motivator to continue pushing boundaries and striving for greater achievement. Shubhrangam emphasizes that this recognition is not just for him but for hundreds of engineers who have collaborated with him throughout his journey. For this recognition, he highlighted their collective efforts and achievements that worked positively.

For the past 12 years, Shubhrangam has played a pivotal role in transforming businesses through innovative AI and Big Data solutions. His leadership at the London Stock Exchange Group as the Director of AI Innovation has been instrumental in shaping the company's Generative AI (GenAI) product strategy, positioning it at the forefront of AI-driven innovation. His leadership at companies like JP Morgan, the London Stock Exchange Group, and Samsung has been instrumental in shaping their Generative AI (GenAI) product strategy, positioning them at the forefront of AI-driven innovation. He has driven innovation through numerous patents and has been a prominent speaker at industry conferences, sharing insights and advancing the discourse on cutting-edge AI technologies. 

Fostering a Culture of Innovation

Shubhrangam's key strength as a leader is his ability to foster a culture of innovation within his team. He believes that innovation thrives in an environment where ideas are encouraged, exploration is valued, and failure is seen as a stepping stone to success. "Fostering innovation involves dedicating time for projects and encouraging the exploration of new ideas without fear of failure," he asserts.

Collaboration and diversity are the cornerstones of Shubhrangam's approach to innovation. He emphasizes the importance of building diverse teams with varied backgrounds and expertise. According to him, different perspectives lead to more creative solutions and a deeper understanding of complex problems. His leadership style is characterized by regular brainstorming sessions, cross-functional projects, and open communication channels, all of which nurture an innovative mindset.

According to Shubhrangam, the start-up ecosystem is creating innovative generative AI products such as Zest AI for credit underwriting, Numerai for stock predictions, and Cleo for financial assistance. Other notable products include Kabbage for automated funding, Plaid AI for data aggregation, and Kasisto for conversational banking. These products will further enhance lending, risk management, personalized financial insights, and customer service automation.

Generative AI can significantly boost productivity by automating tasks that require creativity and complex problem-solving. This could lead to economic growth, with estimates suggesting it could add up to $1 trillion to the US GDP by 2032. For India, generative AI has the potential to add a cumulative $1.2-1.5 trillion to the GDP by FY20302. This reflects a 5.9% to 7.2% increase over the baseline GDP in FY2029-30 alone. Globally, generative AI could raise GDP by 7%, or almost $7 trillion, over a decade. 

Mentoring the Next Generation of Innovators

Beyond his professional achievements, Shubhrangam is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of tech innovators. His involvement with academic institutions and startups reflects his belief in the importance of engaging with young minds to drive continuous advancement in technology. "Engaging with the next generation of tech innovators is crucial for fostering fresh ideas and driving continuous advancement," he says.

Shubhrangam insists mentoring has enriched his career, provided a new perspective, and inspired creativity. Mentoring allows him to stay connected with emerging trends and technologies, ensuring he remains at the forefront of AI and Big Data innovation.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

Shubhrangam’s success is driven by his relentless pursuit of knowledge and commitment to staying at the leading edge of innovation. He believes continuous learning, networking, and hands-on experimentation are essential for any leader in AI and Big Data. "I stay at the forefront of innovation through continuous learning, networking, and hands-on experimentation," he explains.

He has a piece of simple yet profound advice for aspiring leaders - Embrace curiosity, build a strong foundation in the fundamentals of AI, and cultivate a growth mindset. Shubhrangam’s journey is an inspiration to all who aspire to make a meaningful impact in the rapidly evolving fields of AI and Big Data.

Envisioning the Future of AI and Big Data in Fintech

While talking about the future Shubhrangam predicts - AI and Big Data will revolutionize the fintech sector. "The fintech sector is undergoing rapid transformation with Generative AI models. Meta’s Llama, Goggle’s Gemni, OpenAI’s GPT and Mixtral are powering lots of GenAI products. In personalized financial services. AI will provide tailored investment and loan recommendations," he explains. Being a visionary leader Shubhrangam sees a future where AI-driven solutions enhance risk management, improve customer support, and extend financial services to underserved populations, thereby fostering financial inclusion on a global scale.

Furthermore, Shubhrangam highlights challenges that India faces in Generative AI like data privacy concerns, bias in AI models, and the need for transparency and accountability. Additionally, there’s a risk of job displacement, ethical dilemmas, and the digital divide exacerbating inequalities. Addressing these issues requires robust regulatory frameworks, ethical guidelines, and significant investment in education and infrastructure.

His insights into the potential of AI and Big Data reflect his deep understanding of the industry's trajectory. Shubhrangam believes AI will play a crucial role in the fintech sector’s evolution. It will help automate tasks, increase operational efficiency and ultimately reshape the way financial institutions operate.

Looking to the Future

As he looks to the future, Shubhrangam Malaviya's vision for AI and Big Data is clear. He anticipates breakthroughs in areas such as Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), AI-powered products, real-time adaptive systems, and AI-driven personalization. According to him these trends will drive innovation, improve user experiences, and address societal challenges, ensuring the positive impact of AI across various sectors.

Shubhrangam Malaviya's recognition as a Visionary Leader in AI and Big Data is well-deserved. His dedication, foresight, and leadership have shaped the present and will continue to influence the future of AI and Big Data for years to come.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Test In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  2. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1: SL Recover After Early Loss To Reach 102/1 At Lunch
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India May Go With Same Playing XI In Kanpur, Hints Abhishek Nayar
  4. Lisa Sthalekar: India Are Well-Equipped To Win The Elusive ICC Women's T20 World Cup Title
  5. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Warns Ethan Nwaneri Over Taking Next Arsenal Step After EFL Cup Display
  2. EFL Cup: Arsenal Thrash Bolton 5-1 In Third Round Game - In Pics
  3. UEFA Europa League: Manchester United Play Out 1-1 Draw With Twente - In Pics
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics
  5. CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 To Avoid US East Coast Venues Due To FIFA Club World Cup
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  2. Making Sense Of Srinagar's Low Voter Turnout
  3. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  4. Deep Dive | One Nation, One Election
  5. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  2. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  3. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  4. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  5. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. He Spent Half A Century In Jail For A Murder He Never Committed. Now He Has Been Released
  2. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  3. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  4. Hong Kong Court To Sentence 2 Former News Editors In Landmark Sedition Case
  5. North Korea Has Enough Uranium To Build 'Double-Digit' Number Of Bombs: Seoul Spy Agency
Latest Stories
  1. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Maharashtra Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, Schools And Colleges Closed; PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled
  6. Netanyahu Asks Israeli Troops To Keep Fighting As US, Other Allies Call For 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  7. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  8. Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats