Celebrated Author And Filmmaker S. Ramachandran Releases Powerful New Book, 'Mere Papa, Param Vir': A Heartfelt Tale Of Valor And Sacrifice

"Mere Papa, Param Vir" is a poignant and compelling tribute to the unsung heroes of India. Through this book, S. Ramachandran delves into the life of a Param Vir Chakra awardee Abdul Hameed, highlighting the bravery, sacrifices, and the personal battles that this extraordinary individual endured through the eyes of his son. The book not only pays homage to the heroics of a soldier but also sheds light on his personal life, exploring the emotional and psychological facets of his journey. And how the nation was always before self. Ramachandran's meticulous research and vivid storytelling bring the story to life, making it a captivating read for audiences of all ages.