BRETT Up By 92% After KuCoin Listing - Meme Coin Market Expansion Ramping Up

Although most cryptocurrency prices have either stabilized or experienced slight retracements in the past 24 hours, certain assets continue to surge significantly. One such example is the frog-themed meme coin Brett (BRETT), which soared to a new all-time high exceeding $0.16, according to data from CoinGecko. Its market capitalization briefly surpassed $1.7 billion before settling at its current level of $1.6 billion. Its value surged by 92.14% in the last seven days.

This notable surge in BRETT's price coincided with KuCoin's decision to introduce the BRETT/USDT trading pair. Furthermore, the exchange announced a giveaway of 1,200,000 BRETT tokens to celebrate the new listing. Participants will receive tokens as rewards for each new user they invite to the platform. BRETT has also been supported by other prominent cryptocurrency exchanges in the past, including Bitget, BitMart, Gate.io, and more. The meme coin market expansion seems to be ramping up, so this article will cover six meme coins worth investing in now!

6 Meme Coins To Buy Now

While the price of BRETT is going up, it is a good moment to prepare by diversifying the portfolio because meme coins are extremely wanted now. These are the meme coins that investors shouldn't miss:

PlayDoge ($PLAY) Sealana ($SEAL) WienerAI ($WAI) BaseDawgz ($DAWGZ) Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) KAI ($KAI)

Check out each of these meme coins up close, and join early investors to make the most of your investment!

PlayDoge ($PLAY) - Reviving Tamagotchi with Play-to-Earn Rewards

PlayDoge is a cutting-edge play-to-earn meme coin that is perfect for those who want to experience the nostalgia of caring for a virtual pet with a modern twist. By combining blockchain technology with Tamagotchi pet care, players can enjoy taking care of their virtual pets while earning rewards.

With the strategic use of $PLAY tokens, the players can unlock exclusive Play-to-Earn rewards. Don't miss out on this unique gaming adventure that combines the best of both worlds - classic virtual pet care and modern blockchain rewards. If you were once a fan of Tamagotchi, you will love PlayDoge, too, so secure your tokens in time!

