Best CLAT Coaching In Delhi: Must Read For CLAT Aspirant

Are you looking for the excellent CLAT Coaching Classes in Delhi? Do you want to enhance the way you prepare to crack the Common Law Admission Test and secure a seat at one of the top-most National Law Universities in the country? Then, you must choose Knowledge Nation Law Centre. It is a renowned CLAT institute in India that offers a high-quality coaching experience to Thousands of students every year.
But what makes KNLC the Best CLAT Coaching in Delhi? What are the top features of this institute that make it highly sought-after among students? In the sections below, we will discuss all this and much more about the Knowledge Nation Law Centre. So read on!
Knowledge Nation Law Centre (Delhi & Gurgaon) - Rank 1 CLAT Coaching in India
Knowledge Nation Law Centre is regarded as the number 1 CLAT coaching in India. KNLC has two branches, one in Delhi and another in Gurgaon.
The institute has been providing the best coaching to aspirants since 2009. The best thing about KNLC is that it exclusively provides coaching for law entrance examinations like CLAT, AILET, LSAT, DU LLB, LLM, JUDICIARY etc. At this institute, the best law professionals are available to guide the students in their preparation journey.
Their goal is not just to provide theoretical knowledge to the students but also to mentor, support, and motivate them. Hence, Knowledge Nation Law Centre works hard to train students in a way that makes them the finest professionals in the country who are eager to promote the right legal decisions and serve justice to the people.
What Makes Knowledge Nation Law Centre the Rank 1 CLAT Coaching
Let us now try to understand what makes Knowledge Nation Law Centre the Top CLAT Coaching in Delhi and Gurgaon.
1. Teachers
The teaching staff at Knowledge Nation Law Centre has the most dedicated and experienced individuals. They work to help the students achieve the desired results. The skilled faculty team is also aware of the latest trends in the CLAT entrance examination. Hence, the students will get valuable insights and top-notch mentorship from them. Most of these faculty members are permanent and have immense knowledge about the legal sector. This is one of the top reasons why KNLC is considered the Best Coaching for CLAT in Delhi.
The excellent team of faculty members at KNLC includes the following experts:
Prof. Ashish (Expert – English Grammar HOD)
Prof. Rahul Tayal (Expert – General & Analytical Reasoning HOD)
Prof. Vedika Sharma (Expert – Critical Reasoning)
Prof. Vikas Bhardwaj (Expert – Criminal Law)
Prof. Lalit Chauhan (Expert - Arithmetic)
Prof. Naman Jain (Expert – Arithmetic)
Prof. Abhishek Chauhan (Expert – Data Interpretation)
Prof. Surbhi Bansal (Expert – Law of Contracts)
Prof. Anupama Gupta (Expert – Civil Law)
Prof. Kini Saxena (Expert – Legal Reasoning)
Prof. Pallavi Kodan (Expert – English Vocabulary)
Prof. Ruchika Dhingra (Expert – English Passages)
Prof. Richa Thakur (Expert – Mock Test Analyst)
Prof. Om Narayan (Expert – Senior Mock Test Analyst)
Prof. Om Bikash (Expert – Fundamentals of Computers for DU LLB exam)
Prof. Arushi Jain (Expert – Publications)
Prof. Renu Bheada (Expert – Criminal Law)
Prof. Avinash Mishra (Expert – Maths)
2. Study Material
At the Knowledge Nation Law Centre, students get access to comprehensive study material. The notes provided at this institute cover all the necessary topics in the CLAT syllabus. Furthermore, they are curated by the most experienced research team in India having more than 12 members. Hence, students can rest assured that they will find all the reference material in one place and an organised manner. When they want to revise in the future, they can use these notes. They are also famous for their 75 Worksheet Prog.
3. Test Series
The extensive test series conducted at KNLC makes it one of the top CLAT coaching classes in Delhi. Every test is designed to simulate the actual exam environment. This is important for developing time management skills and confidence in the aspirants. These professional-grade assessments help the students get well-versed in the exam pattern, the section-wise weightage, and the difficulty level. As a result, they can overcome their fear and perform better on the actual exam day. The test series comprises an assortment of tests, from section-wise assessments to complete syllabus tests.
4. Dedicated Research & Development Wing
Knowledge Nation Law Centre also has a specialised wing for research and development where 14 qualified members are present. These dedicated members conduct thorough research to develop the best study material and worksheets for the students. Each of these worksheets has 99 questions, and a new one is given to the students regularly. Thus, the students at KNLC are always a step ahead of their competitors because they are better prepared.
5. Infrastructure
Another premium feature of this CLAT coaching institute in Gurgaon and Delhi is its top-notch infrastructure. All the classrooms are spacious and equipped with the most excellent technologies. As a result, interactive learning sessions and effective knowledge sharing are possible. A well-stocked library is also present at this institute, where students will find all the necessary reference books and other resources easily. All these facilities at KNLC together contribute to making learning a positive and comfortable experience for CLAT aspirants.
6. Practice Papers
Knowledge Nation Law Centres believes in the power of practising when preparing for competitive examinations. Hence, it provides students with numerous practice papers. This allows the students to understand the paper pattern and reduces the time required to solve each question. These practice papers are compiled by the most experienced subject matter experts. In addition to these, the institute also provides previous years’ question papers for the CLAT exam. Mock tests are also conducted to provide maximum practice sessions to the students.
7. Unlimited One to One Doubt Sessions
What truly sets Knowledge Nation Law Centre as the most premium coaching centre for CLAT preparation in Delhi is the fact that the mentors conduct numerous doubt sessions for their students. If a student is not able to understand a specific topic easily, they will provide one-on-one guidance to them. This does not apply to one or two doubt sessions. The teachers will help resolve the doubts as many times as required. This is the reason why the students can improve over time and become rank holders in the future.
8. Counselling Session for Students
When preparing for entrance examinations like CLAT, it is common for students to feel overwhelmed. In this situation, they need someone to show them the right direction. That is why the experts at the Knowledge Nation Law Centre conduct numerous counselling sessions to guide the students. Because of this, the students remain motivated and work harder to achieve their goals. Hence, if a student is looking for a coaching institute where they will get endless support and counselling sessions every time, they feel confused or demotivated during their preparation journey.
9. Form Filling Assistance
At this best CLAT coaching institute, experts are available to assist the CLAT aspirants during the form filling as well. The students at Knowledge Nation Law Centre will receive timely notifications about the release of the CLAT application form and the deadlines for submitting it. The experts will then make sure that the applicants are accurately filling out each detail in the form. This prevents the chance of their application being rejected and ensures a smooth process for the candidate. Thus, if a student is looking for an institute where they will get a 3600 support for the CLAT entrance examination in Delhi or Gurgaon, they must choose Knowledge Nation Law Centre.
Advertisement
10. Highest Selection Rates
Knowledge Nation Law Centre is an institute with one of the highest success rates in the country - 87%. There are numerous toppers in the CLAT examination every year from this institute. Among these, many have gotten an All-India Rank of one digit and had the opportunity to study at the finest law colleges in the country. This proves how effective the coaching provided at this institute is. These commendable results are also a testament to the excellent support and numerous resources provided to every student who enrols for CLAT coaching at Knowledge Nation Law Centre. The outstanding track record of success is mainly attributed to the dedicated and experienced faculty members present at this institute.
Advertisement
11. Small Batch Sizes
Being one of the best CLAT coaching classes in Delhi, Knowledge Nation Law Centre also maintains small batch sizes. Hence, students get to study in a chaos-free environment. Furthermore, since the teacher-to-student ratio at this institute is very low, each student gets a more personalised learning experience and the attention of their teacher. As a result, they can speak up in the classroom freely and discuss any doubt without hesitation.
12. Tips and Tricks for a Better Exam Approach
Beyond theoretical knowledge, case studies, and doubt sessions, if there is one thing that proves to be very helpful for students willing to crack an entrance exam, it is expert tips and tricks. At Knowledge Nation Law Centre, the students will get the best tips and tricks that will help them understand the question and answer it quickly. Apart from time management, the mentors at this institute also provide tips for maintaining a positive mindset and keeping stress at bay when sitting for the examination or even when preparing for that day.
Advertisement
13. Performance Analysis and Regular Feedback
KNLC also follows a continuous performance analysis model, under which the experts at this institute keep an eye on the students. After every test, they try to understand the strengths and weaknesses of the student. As a result, they can provide the best feedback to the students. They also provide recommendations for improvement. With the help of detailed feedback, the students can gradually score better, even in topics at which they are weak. This unique SWOT analysis model has proven to be very effective in the world of coaching. This is also one of the reasons why Knowledge Nation Law Centre is one of the top CLAT coaching in Delhi.
Advertisement
14. Focus on Current Affairs
The institute also works hard to keep students informed about the current affairs related to their field from across the nation and the world. This proves to be very helpful in the CLAT preparation process. When they engage in regular discussions about landmark legal decisions and the new laws coming up, students will be better prepared to enter the field as professionals. This is because they will develop a clear understanding of the nature of their sector. Furthermore, they will understand their role towards society and the country better.
Contact Details of Knowledge Nation Law Centre
Now that the benefits of joining KNLC, the Best Coaching for CLAT in Delhi - are clear, here are the contact details for the aspirants willing to join this institute for the most excellent assistance with their CLAT preparation.
Advertisement
|
Hours of Operation
|
Monday to Sunday - 10 AM to 7 PM
|
Address
|
Delhi: 47/1 First Floor Kalu Sarai Nearest Metro-Hauz Khas Exit No. 4 Hauz Khas New Delhi Delhi 110016
Gurgaon: M 26 (First Floor near State Bank Of India Block M Old DLF Colony Sector 14 Gurugram Haryana 122001
|
Contact Numbers
|
+91 99998 82858
+91 99998 82757
|
Website
|
Social Media Handles
Conclusion
Those were the most important details about Knowledge Nation Law Centre, the best CLAT coaching in Delhi. When a student joins this institute, they will have a better shot at cracking the exam and getting admission to the National Law University of their dreams. As a result, they will get a high-quality legal education, which will shape their future and help them become successful professionals. Also Read – CLAT Coaching in India, CLAT Coaching in Gurgaon, IAS Coaching in Delhi, IAS Coaching in India. All the best.