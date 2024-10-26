ATMECS GenAI Hackathon 2024: A Grand Finale Like No Other

The ATMECS GenAI Hackathon 2024 has reached its crescendo, with the Grand Finale set to take place on October 26 and 27, 2024, at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad. This prestigious event promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity, collaboration, and cutting-edge technology, bringing together developers, engineers, and AI enthusiasts from across the country to showcase their innovative solutions.
Over two intense days, participants will engage in the final phase of a journey that started on August 30, 2024, when the Hackathon officially kicked off. ATMECS, in partnership with HackerEarth, has crafted a platform for developers to showcase their skills, pushing the limits of AI’s potential to transform industries.
Creativity Meets Collaboration
Hackathons are not just about coding; they embody a spirit of creativity and resilience. Participants are encouraged to build things that have never been built before, to try, fail, learn, and come back stronger. This year's Hackathon fosters collaboration and innovation, urging participants to not just work individually but come together as a team to create something truly remarkable.
As the excitement builds for the Grand Finale, participants will focus on three key themes, each presenting a unique challenge for the developers to solve using generative AI technologies.
Themes Driving Innovation
Enterprise RAG – Transform Business Process & Decision-Making with Generative AI
The Enterprise RAG theme challenges participants to develop a solution that leverages Large Language Models (LLMs) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) to transform decision-making processes. The goal is to move beyond traditional systems and create a dynamic, context-aware AI system that provides stakeholders with actionable insights. Teams are expected to integrate these technologies to empower businesses with domain-specific knowledge, robust Q&A systems, and interactive decision support.
The tech stack for this challenge is impressive, featuring Python, JavaScript, Hugging Face Transformers, and cloud platforms like Azure, AWS and Google Cloud, among others. Solutions must ensure data privacy and security, making this theme not just a technological challenge but also a test of how well developers can manage sensitive business information.
NIM (NVIDIA Inference Microservices) – Scaling Generative AI with NIM
The second theme focuses on performance and scalability. With NVIDIA’s Inference Microservices (NIM) in the spotlight, participants are tasked with optimising generative AI applications. This theme invites developers to design tools that integrate NIM into AI workflows, demonstrating how these microservices can scale large language models efficiently.
Dynamic batching, model parallelism, and real-time monitoring are key components of this challenge, and teams are expected to use technologies such as Docker, Kubernetes, and PyTorch to meet the mandatory tasks. The end goal is to show how NIM can optimise the performance of AI models in real-world applications, offering significant improvements in efficiency and speed.
Healthcare Innovation – Advancing Healthcare with Multimodal Generative AI
Healthcare has always been at the forefront of technological innovation, and this theme takes it to a new level with multimodal generative AI. Participants are challenged to develop AI-powered solutions that can revolutionise diagnostics, personalise treatments, and accelerate drug discovery.
Using multimodal models that combine text and medical imaging data, teams are expected to create AI systems that can assist in diagnosing medical conditions and generating synthetic medical data for research. Technologies like Hugging Face Transformers, Stable Diffusion, and cloud platforms tailored for healthcare will play a crucial role. The challenge also includes strict adherence to healthcare industry.
Participation and Innovation: By the Numbers
The scale of participation is notable, with 4,900 registrations and 490 ideas submitted for consideration. After careful evaluation, 266 ideas were shortlisted, with 122 prototypes eventually submitted for review. The final selection has 20 prototypes advancing to the Grand Finale, showcasing the diverse approaches to solving pressing problems using generative AI. From these, the top five will present their ideas to the jury, with three finalists being selected. These statistics demonstrate a broad interest in AI technology and highlight the commitment of participants to push forward innovative solutions using generative AI.
The Challenge of Execution: Mandatory and Bonus Tasks
For each theme, participants are expected to complete mandatory tasks, such as developing AI engines, implementing RAG, integrating NIM services, or designing multimodal AI models for healthcare. However, there are also "good-to-have" and "bonus" tasks for teams that want to go the extra mile. These include features like few-shot learning, user-friendly interfaces, federated learning for patient privacy, and performance metrics for evaluating AI-driven insights.
For example, in the Healthcare Innovation theme, a bonus task involves using generative AI to generate synthetic patient Electronic Health Record (HER) data for clinical decision support. accelerate drug discovery by generating and evaluating potential molecular structures. These tasks allow participants to truly flex their creative muscles and demonstrate how generative AI can make a tangible difference in real-world applications.
Prizes and Recognition
With stakes this high, the rewards are equally enticing. The first prize winner will take home Rs 5, 00,000, followed by Rs 4,00,000 for second place and Rs 3,00,000 for third place. These prizes not only recognise the technical brilliance of the winners but also celebrate their potential to drive innovation and create real impact in their chosen fields.
The event will feature insights from prominent figures in the tech industry, including Mr. Ravi Velagapudi, Founder & President of ATMECS Global Inc, Ms. Gayathri Malolan, CEO, Mr. Sanjay Singh, Chief Engineering Officer and Mr. Venkatesa “Vishy” Viswanathan, a renowned leader in technology innovation and Chief Delivery Officer. These key delegates, along with other industry experts who are coming to this event from US and Indian Conglomerates, will discuss emerging trends and explore how technological innovation can address global challenges.
ATMECS Global: A Beacon of Innovation
ATMECS Global Inc., a business motivated by passion, purpose, and innovation, is the driving force behind this exciting hackathon. ATMECS is known for cultivating a culture of integrity, excellence, and inquiry. Every element of the Hackathon, from the tasks offered to the assistance and materials given to participants, reflects this philosophy.
ATMECS, which stands for Aspire, Think, Manage, Engage, Create, Succeed, brings its core values to life in its GenAI Hackathon. This one-of-a-kind event is designed to harness the power of Generative AI, pushing boundaries in innovation and problem-solving. With a focus on AI-driven transformation across industries, the Hackathon enables participants to collaborate, engage with cutting-edge tools, and create groundbreaking solutions. By fostering a culture of aspiration and success, ATMECS empowers teams to turn visionary ideas into real-world innovations.
The ATMECS GenAI Hackathon 2024 offers a glimpse into the future of generative AI and its potential to transform industries. Whether in business, healthcare, or technology, the solutions developed during this Hackathon have the potential to shape the future in meaningful ways.
For more details on the ATMECS GenAI Hackathon 2024 and ATMECS Global partnership, visit www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/atmecs-hackathon-2024/ or www.atmecs.com