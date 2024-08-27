Asset Allocation: The Critical Process In Portfolio Construction

Equities are the wealth creators in an investor’s portfolio given their ability to beat inflation and deliver healthy returns over the long term. But equities have their own cycles of consolidation, rapid rallies and corrections in course of generating robust returns. For example, the Sensex consolidated for 10 years from 1992-2002 with 3% compounded annual returns. But over the next five years, it generated a spectacular 43% CAGR, before correcting by over 50% in CY 2008. For the better part of the 14 years up to December 2023, the Sensex delivered 15% annually.