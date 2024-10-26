Hub4Business

Alumination 2024: A Journey Of Wisdom and Inspiration

Alumination 2024: Celebrating the Legacy of Knowledge

Alumination 2024
Alumination 2024: A Journey Of Wisdom and Inspiration
info_icon

IIT Bombay is all set to host its much-anticipated annual flagship fest, Alumination 2024, on October 27th. Organized by the Student Alumni Relations Cell (SARC), Alumination brings together alumni and students to foster strong connections and promote knowledge sharing.

SARC, known for its year-round efforts to maintain the IIT Bombay alumni network, has meticulously curated a series of events that offer students an opportunity to learn from alumni experiences while exploring future career paths.

This year’s Alumination, themed "Noren of Nostalgia", draws inspiration from the cultural values of traditional Japan. The concept revolves around the calm wisdom of the past, meeting the boundless potential of the future. As students enter this realm of memories and dreams, they find themselves walking through the ‘Noren’—a symbolic curtain of insights, taking them on a journey from reflection to ambition.

Alumination 2024
info_icon

Key Highlights of Alumination 2024:

1. Workshops on Non-Core Fields: Students often seek clarity in choosing their future career paths, especially beyond the core technical domains. At Alumination, SARC is hosting a series of workshops focusing on emerging non-core fields like Finance, Consulting, Analytics, Blockchain, and Quant. These workshops are designed to provide students with a glimpse into these industries, helping them better understand the skills required and offering guidance on how to embark on these career trajectories.

2. Innovation Expo: For the tech enthusiasts and budding entrepreneurs, the Innovation Expo is an exciting event. Students will get the chance to explore startups founded by alumni and cutting-edge projects from various tech teams within IIT Bombay. This expo offers an excellent opportunity to network, learn from entrepreneurial experiences, and witness firsthand the innovations emerging from the IIT Bombay ecosystem.

3. Mock Interviews and Group Discussions: For final-year students, placement season is often the most crucial time of their academic journey. To ensure they are well-prepared, SARC has organized Mock Interview and Group Discussion sessions during Alumination. This initiative will provide students with a platform to simulate real placement experiences, receive constructive feedback, and enhance their confidence as they approach the job market.

4. Sarcathon: One of the standout features of Alumination this year is the Pan-IIT Competition, which has brought together 15+ IITs to host a series of competitions. This includes a Consulting Challenge and an AI Hackathon, offering students an exciting chance to test their problem-solving and innovation skills on a national platform. With a prize pool of INR 4 lakhs, this competition is sure to attract some of the brightest minds across the IIT network.

5. Hostalgia: A unique event designed exclusively for the alumni, Hostalgia is a nostalgic dive into the hostel life they once cherished. Alumni will revisit their old hostels, reliving memoriesand reconnecting with old friends. Hostalgia is not just about the past but also about rekindling the bond with the campus that shaped their formative years.

6. Break the Ice: Break the Ice is a student-alumni interaction session under the Alumni Student Mentorship Program (ASMP). Here, students can engage one-on-one with their allotted alumni mentors, seeking guidance for their professional journey. ASMP, known for its targeted approach in connecting students with alumni based on specific career fields, ensures that students gain valuable industry insights and career advice from experienced professionals.

7. Start It Up and Trailblazers: In the events Start It Up and Trailblazers, we hear from alumni who ventured into the world of entrepreneurship and created successful startups. Last year, speakers like Aahana Gautam, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Secret, and Anupam Siddhant, Co-Founder of Bombay Locale, graced the stage, sharing their inspiring journeys. This year promises to bring more trailblazers who will motivate students to think big, dream fearlessly, and create with passion.

8. Un-Engineering and Beyond the Horizon: Alumination isn’t just about conventional success stories. Events like Un-Engineering and Beyond the Horizon celebrate those alumni who have ventured into unconventional career paths. In previous editions, renowned figures such as Sameer Saxena, a key figure in TVF, and Vipul Goyal, a popular stand-up comedian, have shared their stories of breaking the mold. This year, we’ll witness more such alumni sharing their extraordinary journeys, inspiring students to pursue their unique passions.

9. Shadow Program: Through the Shadow Program, students get the exclusive opportunity to experience the day-to-day operations of alumni-run workplaces. Previous shadow programs have been conducted at organizations like Deloitte, Bajaj Auto, NSE, and L&T, giving students unparalleled exposure to professional environments.

Message from SARC:

“As we gear up for Alumination 2024, we are thrilled to bring you an exciting lineup of events that have so much to offer. From insightful workshops and startup expos to inspiring alumni talks, this year's edition is going to be nothing short of extraordinary. Our theme, ‘Noren of Nostalgia,’ brings the essence of wisdom and tradition, guiding students toward a future of boundless possibilities. With exceptional speakers and mentors, this year’s fest will surely leave an indelible mark on students as they navigate their own paths. Alumination 2024 is an opportunity to learn, connect, and get inspired. Join us for this remarkable journey!”

Alumination 2024 promises to be a celebration of the IIT Bombay spirit, where the legacy of alumni intertwines with the aspirations of current students. Together, we will reflect on the wisdom of the past and march confidently toward the future.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Evin Lewis Ton Helps WI Beat SL By Eight Wickets In Rain-affected Game
  2. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs