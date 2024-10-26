Alumination 2024: A Journey Of Wisdom and Inspiration

Message from SARC:

“As we gear up for Alumination 2024, we are thrilled to bring you an exciting lineup of events that have so much to offer. From insightful workshops and startup expos to inspiring alumni talks, this year's edition is going to be nothing short of extraordinary. Our theme, ‘Noren of Nostalgia,’ brings the essence of wisdom and tradition, guiding students toward a future of boundless possibilities. With exceptional speakers and mentors, this year’s fest will surely leave an indelible mark on students as they navigate their own paths. Alumination 2024 is an opportunity to learn, connect, and get inspired. Join us for this remarkable journey!”