Alumination 2024: A Journey Of Wisdom and Inspiration

IIT Bombay is all set to host its much-anticipated annual flagship fest, Alumination 2024, on October 27th. Organized by the Student Alumni Relations Cell (SARC), Alumination brings together alumni and students to foster strong connections and promote knowledge sharing.
SARC, known for its year-round efforts to maintain the IIT Bombay alumni network, has meticulously curated a series of events that offer students an opportunity to learn from alumni experiences while exploring future career paths.
This year’s Alumination, themed "Noren of Nostalgia", draws inspiration from the cultural values of traditional Japan. The concept revolves around the calm wisdom of the past, meeting the boundless potential of the future. As students enter this realm of memories and dreams, they find themselves walking through the ‘Noren’—a symbolic curtain of insights, taking them on a journey from reflection to ambition.
Key Highlights of Alumination 2024:
1. Workshops on Non-Core Fields: Students often seek clarity in choosing their future career paths, especially beyond the core technical domains. At Alumination, SARC is hosting a series of workshops focusing on emerging non-core fields like Finance, Consulting, Analytics, Blockchain, and Quant. These workshops are designed to provide students with a glimpse into these industries, helping them better understand the skills required and offering guidance on how to embark on these career trajectories.
2. Innovation Expo: For the tech enthusiasts and budding entrepreneurs, the Innovation Expo is an exciting event. Students will get the chance to explore startups founded by alumni and cutting-edge projects from various tech teams within IIT Bombay. This expo offers an excellent opportunity to network, learn from entrepreneurial experiences, and witness firsthand the innovations emerging from the IIT Bombay ecosystem.
3. Mock Interviews and Group Discussions: For final-year students, placement season is often the most crucial time of their academic journey. To ensure they are well-prepared, SARC has organized Mock Interview and Group Discussion sessions during Alumination. This initiative will provide students with a platform to simulate real placement experiences, receive constructive feedback, and enhance their confidence as they approach the job market.
4. Sarcathon: One of the standout features of Alumination this year is the Pan-IIT Competition, which has brought together 15+ IITs to host a series of competitions. This includes a Consulting Challenge and an AI Hackathon, offering students an exciting chance to test their problem-solving and innovation skills on a national platform. With a prize pool of INR 4 lakhs, this competition is sure to attract some of the brightest minds across the IIT network.
5. Hostalgia: A unique event designed exclusively for the alumni, Hostalgia is a nostalgic dive into the hostel life they once cherished. Alumni will revisit their old hostels, reliving memoriesand reconnecting with old friends. Hostalgia is not just about the past but also about rekindling the bond with the campus that shaped their formative years.
6. Break the Ice: Break the Ice is a student-alumni interaction session under the Alumni Student Mentorship Program (ASMP). Here, students can engage one-on-one with their allotted alumni mentors, seeking guidance for their professional journey. ASMP, known for its targeted approach in connecting students with alumni based on specific career fields, ensures that students gain valuable industry insights and career advice from experienced professionals.
7. Start It Up and Trailblazers: In the events Start It Up and Trailblazers, we hear from alumni who ventured into the world of entrepreneurship and created successful startups. Last year, speakers like Aahana Gautam, Co-Founder and CEO of Open Secret, and Anupam Siddhant, Co-Founder of Bombay Locale, graced the stage, sharing their inspiring journeys. This year promises to bring more trailblazers who will motivate students to think big, dream fearlessly, and create with passion.
8. Un-Engineering and Beyond the Horizon: Alumination isn’t just about conventional success stories. Events like Un-Engineering and Beyond the Horizon celebrate those alumni who have ventured into unconventional career paths. In previous editions, renowned figures such as Sameer Saxena, a key figure in TVF, and Vipul Goyal, a popular stand-up comedian, have shared their stories of breaking the mold. This year, we’ll witness more such alumni sharing their extraordinary journeys, inspiring students to pursue their unique passions.
9. Shadow Program: Through the Shadow Program, students get the exclusive opportunity to experience the day-to-day operations of alumni-run workplaces. Previous shadow programs have been conducted at organizations like Deloitte, Bajaj Auto, NSE, and L&T, giving students unparalleled exposure to professional environments.
Message from SARC:
“As we gear up for Alumination 2024, we are thrilled to bring you an exciting lineup of events that have so much to offer. From insightful workshops and startup expos to inspiring alumni talks, this year's edition is going to be nothing short of extraordinary. Our theme, ‘Noren of Nostalgia,’ brings the essence of wisdom and tradition, guiding students toward a future of boundless possibilities. With exceptional speakers and mentors, this year’s fest will surely leave an indelible mark on students as they navigate their own paths. Alumination 2024 is an opportunity to learn, connect, and get inspired. Join us for this remarkable journey!”
Alumination 2024 promises to be a celebration of the IIT Bombay spirit, where the legacy of alumni intertwines with the aspirations of current students. Together, we will reflect on the wisdom of the past and march confidently toward the future.