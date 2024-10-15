Aabir Vyas Shines In Ramaavan: A Musical In NYC

Aabir Vyas grew up in the small but vibrant city of Jaipur, India. As a child, he was introduced to classic Bollywood films by his parents, with Dev Anand quickly becoming his favorite actor. Comedy actors like Rajpal Yadav also had a profound influence on Aabir. Even as a child, Aabir entertained his family by mimicking his favorite actors, unknowingly laying the foundation for his future career. Coming from a middle-class family with no connections to the film industry, Aabir began his acting journey at the age of 16. He started by creating videos in his room and posting them on YouTube and Instagram. This experience taught him not only how to act but also how to write, direct, and edit, as he took on every role himself. These early sketches, often centered around comedy or drama, began gaining traction, and soon his videos went viral.