A Cinematic Tribute To India’s Iconic Film ‘Sholay’ Receives Acclaim At Cannes

Jeet Wagh, the associate producer of the film, shared insights into the inspiration for this unique project. The film discusses the profound impact of cinema and its ability to inspire the human mind. "Sholay" was the ideal metaphor to demonstrate this power, showcasing the significant influence that movies can have on audiences. "Our goal was to capture the essence of what makes 'Sholay' so special, not only in India but also among film enthusiasts worldwide," said Wagh.