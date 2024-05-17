800 Weddings and Counting: Plush Affairs Celebrates Their 10 Year Journey In The Wedding Photography Industry

Over the past decade, the transformation of the wedding photography industry has been remarkable.
When the industry was in its infancy, there were only a handful of players scattered across the landscape. Plush Affairs was one of the dynamic players who began in 2014 from Bhopal and ventured into Delhi and Mumbai later, in 2016 and 2020 respectively. Cut to today, they have hosted more than 800 weddings across cities and countries.
The journey of Apoorv Shrivastav and Sanyogita Sao the founders of Plush Affairs culminates in a 10-year journey in the industry. What started as a mere idea by two MIT graduates went on to win accolades such as the Wedding Sutra awards for four consecutive years from 2020 to 2023. In 2015, they introduced the Stop Motion invites, a groundbreaking idea that quickly became a trendsetter for all weddings.
Traditionally wedding photography was moreover relegated to the sidelines of the bridal narrative, with the focus solely on documenting the special day simple and straightforward. Fast forward to the present, the growth has been exponential fueled by the omnipresence of social media.
Gone are the days of standard photo and videography. Speaking about one of the viewpoints back in the day, the founders Apoorv and Sanyogita share, “Today, the couples are more informed about what they want.
The creative perspective has changed and they crave authenticity, seeking to immortalize their special day with candid, natural moments that resonate deeply. Thanks to the digital revolution, creativity knows no bounds. Earlier, with a lack of technology, videos were much simpler with a handful of shots orchestrated by the photographer. But today, videography has evolved from straightforward recordings to elaborate productions infused with humour, grandeur, and innovation.”
Technological advancements have been instrumental in taking the industry to new heights. Yet, the art of capturing the perfect angle remains a delicate dance, especially in an increasingly competitive landscape. And, it is precisely these changes that have made Plush Affairs more resilient and one-of-a-kind. With a keen eye for detail and a knack for storytelling, Apoorv and Sanyogita have carved a niche for themselves Their collaborative approach, inviting clients to be co-creators of their own narrative, sets them apart in an industry that risks being one-sided.
They have captured weddings for notable clients like Bollywood actress Smita Jaykar’s son Siddharth’s wedding with Sharanya, actors Gaurav Amlani and Milloni Kapadia, and Swati Rajput and Saurabh Goyal’s grand weddings hosted in Mumbai and Uttarakhand, Aditi Mishra- Miss India Finalist and a Top Supermodel, and many more high-profile clients. Under their commercial arm, Sitting Bull Productions, they have worked with industry giants like Rolex and Dilip Buildcon.
As they celebrate a decade of learning and success, the founders stand tall bearing the fruits of their hard work. Plush Affairs’ story is one of passion, perseverance, and experience. Between then and now, the grit and dedication to weaving beautiful love stories remain steadfast for the company and its trailblazing founders.