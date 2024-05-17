800 Weddings and Counting: Plush Affairs Celebrates Their 10 Year Journey In The Wedding Photography Industry

Technological advancements have been instrumental in taking the industry to new heights. Yet, the art of capturing the perfect angle remains a delicate dance, especially in an increasingly competitive landscape. And, it is precisely these changes that have made Plush Affairs more resilient and one-of-a-kind. With a keen eye for detail and a knack for storytelling, Apoorv and Sanyogita have carved a niche for themselves Their collaborative approach, inviting clients to be co-creators of their own narrative, sets them apart in an industry that risks being one-sided.