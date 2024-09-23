Regal Hospital Paves The Way For Innovative BPH Treatment - Unveils Rezum Therapy

What makes Rezum Therapy different is its minimally invasive nature. The procedure uses water vapor (steam) to shrink the enlarged prostate. During the treatment, thermal energy from the water vapor is delivered into the prostate tissue, where it disrupts the cells. Over time, the body naturally absorbs this excess tissue, relieving the pressure on the urethra and allowing for normal urine flow. This process typically takes 15 minutes, and what’s really impressive is that it’s performed on an outpatient basis, meaning patients can go home the same day. Research shows that most men experience symptom relief in as little as two weeks, and the long-term data suggests that improvements last for five years or more.