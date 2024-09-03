Healthcare Spotlight

Miracles Healthcare Plans To Open New Hospitals In NCR In The Next 2 Years

Miracles Healthcare, a leading chain of premier hospitals in Gurgaon, announces plans to expand by opening new hospitals in NCR region over the next two years. Committed to making family healthcare simplified, they currently operate four hospitals/clinics in Gurgaon and aim to make their family-centric care more accessible to patients across Delhi NCR.

Miracles Healthcare
Miracles Healthcare
info_icon

Miracles Healthcare, Gurgaon’s leading chain of premier hospitals is announcing plans to expand by opening multiple new hospitals in the NCR region over the next two years. Committed to making "family healthcare simplified," They currently operate four hospitals/clinics in Gurgaon: Miracles Apollo Cradle at Sector 14, Miracles Mediclinic at Sector 56, Miracles Apollo Cradle/Spectra at Sector 82 and Miracles Fertility & IVF Clinic at Sector 14. This expansion aims to make their family-centric care more accessible to patients across Delhi NCR.

“We are proud of our patient-centric facilities which enable us to be small enough to care, but large enough to heal. Our multi-specialty expertise ensures that we can provide comprehensive care to the whole family at all stages of life. We are serving Gurgaon since 2002, having touched more than 7L lives. Our lab holds the distinction of being the first NABL accredited lab in Gurgaon. We attract domestic and international patients seeking top-tier treatment for all medical conditions” said Mr. Paresh Jain- Director, Miracles Healthcare.

Over and above the medical excellence, they pride themselves in holding ethical values of honesty, integrity and transparency. Patient satisfaction and safety are their obsessions. Having started as a women and children focused hospital, they have now grown into a multispecialty hospital having 150+ specialists from over 25 specialties. From routine heath checks to specialized treatments, their team of doctors provides comprehensive care tailored to your needs. Their facilities are equipped with state-of-art technologies, modern modular OTs and highly skilled professionals. They are fully NABH and NABL accredited hospital. In addition to this expertise, Miracles Healthcare sets itself apart by focusing on providing personalized care.

Miracles Healthcare
info_icon

Speaking on their future plans, Mr. Jain added, “Our hospitals have treated a significant number of patients over the past years, with hundreds of patients visiting daily. Our expansion plans include growing the hospital’s pan India presence, as our treatments have already garnered interest from patients across geographies”

At the heart of their mission is a steadfast dedication to patient-centric care, ensuring that all their actions reflect the highest ethical standards. They involve their patients in every decision they make, and strive to exceed their expectations through exceptional service and care. Their commitment to accountability and dependability means that they take full responsibility for the quality of their services, always aiming to deliver reliable and effective healthcare. They are committed to fostering loyalty and building long-lasting relationships with their patients, staff, and partners through unwavering dedication and trust.

With these guiding principles, Miracles Healthcare is poised to make a significant impact on the healthcare landscape in the NCR region. Their commitment to a near-zero infection rate, high patient satisfaction with a Google rating of 4.9 reflect their dedication to quality and safety. Additionally, their emphasis on speed of service, ensures that patients receive timely care without waiting in long queues.

They look forward to continuing to serve the community and welcoming new patients to experience the outstanding care that defines Miracles Healthcare.

